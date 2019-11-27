Pandora launches Harry Potter collection

Pandora's Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the collection: "Through our Harry Potter-inspired jewellery, Pandora and Harry Potter fans can express their love for magic, fantasy, bravery and the power of friendship. Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years, and we are really excited that it is here."

When designing the collection, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora's VP Creative Directors, were inspired by the iconic characters to create hand-crafted jewellery that fuses the universe of Pandora and the Wizarding World.

Completing the collection is a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry charm, a Dobby the House Elf charm and a Hogwarts Express charm with "Anything from the Trolley, dears?" engraved on the bottom.

All four Hogwarts house charms are represented in sterling silver double dangles with craftsmanship details that will excite super fans, like a front disc detailed with the house crest surrounded by man-made stones in house colours. On the back disc, the edges are detailed with crenellations, in reference to the battlements of Hogwarts Castle and a bail shaped like the Hogwarts crest.

Within the collection is also a Golden Snitch bangle, which is an update of the classic Pandora Moments bangle featuring the iconic Quidditch symbol at the clasp.

The Harry Potter x Pandora collection will be in Pandora stores worldwide and on pandora.net from 28 November 2019.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 28,000 people worldwide of whom more than 13,000 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).



ABOUT WIZARDING WORLD

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 93⁄4 at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.



For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.



ABOUT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: ™ & © WBEI. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19)

