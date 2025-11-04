Panda Pilates opens in Mississauga, offering mindful movement, core strength, and a wellness Café experience

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Panda Pilates has recently opened in Mississauga, introducing a first of its kind Pilates studio and in house wellness Café designed to support mindful movement, core strength, and everyday well being.

The studio brings together Reformer Pilates, Mat Pilates, and a cozy café lounge, creating a warm and inspiring wellness destination where movement, nourishment, and community blend naturally. Guests can build strength, improve posture, reset mentally, and enjoy feel good routines that support balanced living. Start your journey NOW with 20% off your first 3 months with code WELCOME20 applicable only on the Panda Pilates app.

Soft finishes, thoughtful lighting, and a signature floral feature wall create a calm, feminine, and uplifting environment for all levels, including beginners. Classes are guided with an emphasis on alignment, breath, and core activation, helping guests mo\ve confidently and feel supported.

Panda Pilates also offers signature fusion classes, including sessions that combine 30 minutes on the Reformer and 30 minutes on the Mat for a balanced experience that strengthens, lengthens, and restores in one session. These formats support women at every stage of their wellness journey in a space designed to welcome, never judge.

After class, guests can enjoy Specialty coffee, Matcha, Protein shakes, Ginger shots, and Seasonal drinks, blending nourishment with treat yourself moments.

Panda Pilates has received encouragement from leaders in community and wellness, including Dr. Ruby Dhalla, a respected leader known for her dedication to empowering women and advocating for mental health.

"Panda Pilates welcomes every woman with compassion, encourages confidence, and creates a space where mind and body can heal and grow together. Having trained at different Pilates studios, it is refreshing to train at Panda Pilates where you are not just a number, but part of a family committed to your wellness, mental health, physical strength, and health care goals."

About Panda Pilates

Panda Pilates is NOW OPEN in Mississauga, offering Reformer and Mat Pilates along with thoughtfully crafted beverages. The studio is rooted in mindful movement, core strength, confidence building, and an inclusive approach to wellness for everybody.

"Panda Pilates was created to make movement feel good, welcoming, and inspiring for everyone," said Founder Richa Bhushan. "This is a space to build strength, reset, and take care of yourself in a way that feels beautiful and real."

Ready to Reform!

Follow us on Instagram: @pandapilatesco

