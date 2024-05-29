PANASONIC AVIONICS' ASTROVA SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR OVER 80 NARROWBODY AND WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

HAMBURG, Germany, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aircraft Interiors Expo - Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), a world-leading provider of in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, has signed an agreement with Air Canada to install its Astrova in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution on 80+ aircraft starting in 2025.

Per terms of the agreement, the flag carrier of Canada will see Astrova line fit on Air Canada Boeing 787-10, Airbus A220-300 and A321XLR aircraft. Additionally, it will be retrofitted on A321s.

Astrova, by Panasonic Avionics Selected by Air Canada for 80 Aircraft

This wide-ranging and diverse fleet commitment from Air Canada marks the first time Astrova will be installed on the Airbus A220.

Upon delivery, Astrova will create an immersive experience through industry-leading 4K OLED HDR10+ screens. Passengers can also experience high-fidelity audio on their own wireless headphones using Panasonic Avionics' Bluetooth® technology*.

For passengers that want to multitask or work on their flights, up to 100 W of DC power via USB-C will be available in all phases of flight to fast charge mobile phones, tablets, compatible laptops, and other personal electronic devices.

Astrova also features a modular design that delivers the scalability, and flexibility needed to keep pace with consumer trends in today's fast-changing market. For example, Astrova's patented removable peripheral bar can be quickly hot swapped to unlock new upgrades and features to services like USB power, Bluetooth® technology, and other standards that may change or evolve over time.

For faster delivery, more efficient maintenance, and higher innovation-to-market velocity of apps and software, Astrova will leverage Panasonic Avionics' new IFE software platform. Its unique design uses a collection of shared system services and utilities, which will allow Air Canada to quickly build, test, and deploy new applications.

To achieve the highest system performance, Air Canada has also extended their agreement with Panasonic Avionics' technical services team (PTS) to maintain these Astrova-equipped aircraft.

Hernan Abbes, Vice President of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said: "Our long term agreement with Air Canada represents the future of airline IFE programs. With its flexible design and modular approach to upgrades, we are confident that our award-winning Astrova IFE solution will enhance Air Canada's brand and increase passenger engagement for many years to come. We look forward to continued collaboration with Air Canada to perpetually deliver the latest technology to Air Canada throughout the lifetime of its fleet."

John Moody, Managing Director Onboard Product of Air Canada said: "We're very excited to build on our long-term relationship with Panasonic Avionics by selecting Astrova for our next generation cabins. It represents our commitment to delivering the best experience to our customers. Astrova is the best available solution on the market today, and we are proud to make it part of Air Canada's award-winning in-flight entertainment."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital services on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest, global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in California with over 3,500 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

* The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Panasonic Avionics Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

