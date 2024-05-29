Panago celebrates customers with $5 medium pizzas

EDMONTON, AB, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Panago Pizza is holding a Customer Appreciation Day to celebrate Edmonton pizza lovers on Tuesday June 4th. Walk-in customers can enjoy a medium Cupperoni Overload or Cheese pizza for just $5 at any Edmonton Panago store from 11am-4pm. But Edmontonians need to move fast as this deep discount is available for one day only.

"Panago has been serving Edmonton for nearly 30 years," says Jena Mackie, Director of Marketing for Panago, "so we want to thank our customers for their support and bring friends and families together to enjoy great pizzas at a great price."

on June 4 customers can get a medium Cupperoni Overload or Cheese pizza for just $5. Walk in only. 11am-4pm. All Edmonton Panago Pizza locations. (CNW Group/Panago Pizza Inc.)

ABOUT PANAGO PIZZA

Panago is a privately held Canadian pizza delivery and takeout chain with approximately 200 locations across four provinces. We are proud to support local non-profit organizations and are particularly passionate about amateur sport, literacy, fundraising and volunteerism. In the last three years, our stores have donated over $640,000 in free pizzas to support communities in need.

SOURCE Panago Pizza Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Jena Mackie, Director, Marketing, Panago Pizza, [email protected]