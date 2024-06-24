Panago celebrates customers with $5 medium pizzas.

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Panago Pizza is holding a Customer Appreciation Day to celebrate Ottawa pizza lovers on Thursday June 27th. Walk-in customers can enjoy a medium Cupperoni Overload or Cheese pizza for just $5 at any Ottawa Panago store from 11am-4pm. But Ottawans need to move fast as this deep discount is available for one day only.

"Panago has been serving Ottawa for nearly 10 years," says Jena Mackie, Director of Marketing for Panago, "so we want to thank our customers for their support and bring friends and families together to enjoy great pizzas at a great price."

ABOUT PANAGO PIZZA

Panago is a privately held Canadian pizza delivery and takeout chain with approximately 185 locations across four provinces. We are proud to support local non-profit organizations and are particularly passionate about amateur sport, literacy, fundraising and volunteerism. In the last three years, our stores have donated over $640,000 in free pizzas to support communities in need.

