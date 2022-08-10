PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. - 2022 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the "Company") (TSXV: POE) reports 2022 second quarter consolidated financial and operating results. Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day.

Commenting today on Pan Orient's 2022 second quarter results, President and CEO Jeff Chisholm stated: "The Pan Orient sale transaction is progressing smoothly into the August 23, 2022 shareholder vote. Pan Orient management and directors recommend that shareholders support this transaction given the late stage development of the Thailand L53 asset."

HIGHLIGHTS

Thailand ( net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture)

Net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture, oil sales from Concession L53 in the second quarter of 2022 were 1,124 BOPD compared with 1,105 BOPD in the first quarter of 2022.

Thailand adjusted funds flow from operations of $7.6 million ( $73.93 per barrel) in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $5.7 million ( $57.19 per barrel) in the first quarter of 2022. The average realized oil price per barrel increased 27% in the second quarter of 2022 to $156.27 per barrel compared with $122.67 in the first quarter of 2022.

Sawn Lake (Operated by Andora Energy Corporation, in which Pan Orient has a 71.8% ownership)

In March 2022 , Andora entered into an agreement with a joint venture partner at Sawn Lake whereby Andora acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities at Sawn Lake. Through the transaction, Andora increased its working interest in the Sawn Lake joint venture to 75%.

, Andora entered into an agreement with a joint venture partner at Sawn Lake whereby Andora acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities at Sawn Lake. Through the transaction, Andora increased its working interest in the Sawn Lake joint venture to 75%. The March 31, 2022 Contingent Bitumen Resources Report ("Resources Report"), a National Instrument 51-101 compliant resources evaluation for Andora's oil sands interests at Sawn Lake Alberta based on exploitation using Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage ("SAGD") as evaluated by Sproule Associates Limited, assigned unrisked "Best Estimate" contingent resources for Andora of 292.0 million barrels of bitumen recoverable (209.6 million barrels net to Pan Orient's 71.8% interest in Andora) and unrisked "Best Estimate" net present value, discounted at 15%, for Andora's interests of $192 million on an after-tax basis ( $138 million net to Pan Orient's 71.8% interest in Andora). The Sawn Lake operations are currently suspended and awaiting restart and commercial expansion. Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by the application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. The contingent resources volumes estimated in the Resources Report are considered contingent until such time as there are additional delineation wells confirming reservoir quality and continuity, refinement of the commercial development plan, regulatory approval for full field development, corporate commitment to move forward and financing for commercial development. There is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the reported contingent resources volumes. Please refer to Pan Orient's press release of June 13, 2022 for additional information.

Corporate

On June 6, 2022 Pan Orient announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by a subsidiary of Dialog Group Berhad ("Dialog") and for Pan Orient's non- Thailand business to be transferred to CanAsia Energy Corp. ("CanAsia"), a new company to be owned by Pan Orient shareholders (the "Arrangement"). Upon completion of the transaction, a holder of a common share of Pan Orient will receive, for each such common share, cash consideration of USD $0.788 and one common share of CanAsia. The cash consideration is approximately CAD $1.01 at the current exchange rate.



As a result of the Arrangement: (a) Dialog, through a subsidiary, will hold all of the issued and outstanding Pan Orient shares, and Pan Orient will continue to own Pan Orient's Thailand business; (b) Pan Orient shareholders (other than dissenting shareholders) will receive, through a series of steps, for each Pan Orient share held, a cash payment of USD $0.788 and one CanAsia share; and (c) CanAsia will be a new public company with its shares expected to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") (subject to satisfaction of the conditions of the TSXV), that will own Pan Orient's non-Thailand business, which includes: Pan Orient's 71.8% interest in Andora Energy Corporation, which has interests in oil sands properties in Sawn Lake, Alberta; convertible loans receivable from Andora; Pan Orient's interests in Indonesia, which operations are, effective January 1, 2020, considered discontinued operations for accounting purposes; and working capital and long term deposits, estimated to be approximately $6.7 million. The estimate of working capital and long-term deposits has been reduced to reflect changes in foreign exchange rates and higher transaction expenses, mainly legal fees.



Completion of the Arrangement is subject to certain conditions, including approval of the Pan Orient shareholders, final approval of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta and conditional approval of the delisting of the Pan Orient shares and listing of the CanAsia shares by the TSXV. If all conditions to the completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Pan Orient anticipates that the Arrangement will become effective on or about August 25, 2022.

Common shares outstanding were 49.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Pan Orient paid a $0.40 per common share return of capital distribution to shareholders on February 10, 2022 following shareholder approval on January 18, 2022. The total amount of the distribution was $19.9 million.

Pan Orient maintains a strong financial position with working capital and non-current deposits of $12.8 million and no long-term debt at June 30, 2022. In addition, the Thailand Joint Venture has $12.7 million in working capital and long-term deposits, net to Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest.

OUTLOOK

A special meeting of Pan Orient shareholders to vote on the Arrangement and other matters will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. If all conditions to the completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Pan Orient anticipates that the Arrangement will become effective on or about August 25, 2022.

The Arrangement is an opportunity for Pan Orient shareholders to realize value for their investment in Pan Orient while continuing to participate, through CanAsia, in the Sawn Lake heavy oil project and potential exploration and development activities in Thailand through an anticipated future bid round for new oil concessions

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand and Western Canada.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate", "potential", "opportunity" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, references, express or implied, to: estimates of recoverable contingent resources and the net present value thereof; forward prices for Western Canada Select heavy oil; the strength of Pan Orient's financial position; closing of the Arrangement transaction generally; transfer of Pan Orient's non-Thailand business to CanAsia; payment of cash consideration by the Purchaser and distribution of common shares of CanAsia to Pan Orient shareholders at closing; approval of the transaction by Pan Orient shareholders, the court and the TSXV; the date of closing; satisfaction of conditions to closing; the opportunity for Pan Orient shareholders to realize value for their investment and to continue to participate in the Sawn Lake heavy oil project and potential exploration and development activities in Thailand.

By its very nature, the forward-looking information contained in this press release requires Pan Orient and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement in a timely manner; completing the Arrangement on the expected terms and on the timing anticipated; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary shareholder, court and TSXV approvals; and other matters.

In addition, the forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Pan Orient, which could cause actual events, results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to complete the Arrangement on the terms contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement and a related Separation Agreement on the timing and terms anticipated or at all; and that completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions which are typical for transactions of this nature and failure to satisfy any of these conditions, the emergence of a superior proposal or the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders, the court or the TSXV may result in the termination of the Arrangement Agreement. imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pan Orient. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

Although Pan Orient believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that those expectations will prove to be correct. Pan Orient undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Financial and Operating Summary Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIAL









Financial Statement Results – Excluding 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint

Venture (Note 1)









Net income attributed to common shareholders 4,849 1,516 8,363 2,656 215 %

Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 215 % Cash flow used in operating activities (Note 2 & 3) (1,044) (620) (2,011) (1,611) 25 %

Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.04) $ (0.03) 25 % Cash flow from investing activities (Note 2 & 3) 2,693 6,012 2,976 8,622 -65 %

Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 -65 % Cash flow used in financing activities (Note 2 & 3) - (388) (19,918) (1,628) 1,123 %

Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ (0.40) $ (0.03) 1,123 % Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (Note 3) 4 (103) (147) (136) 8 % Working capital (Other Financial Measure) (Note 6) 11,917 28,931 11,917 28,931 -59 % Working capital & non-current deposits (Other Financial Measure) (Note 6) 12,756 29,542 12,756 29,542 -57 % Long-term debt - - - - - Shares outstanding (thousands) 49,794 49,881 49,794 49,881 0 % Capital Commitments (Note 4) 1,590 801 1,590 801 99 % Working Capital and Non-current Deposits (Other Financial Measure) (Note 6)









Beginning of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 11,513 23,415 32,084 23,577 36 %

Adjusted funds flow used in continuing operations (Note 3 & 6) (1,298) (1,163) (2,460) (2,087) 18 %

Adjusted funds flow used in discontinued operations (Note 3) (154) (2) (192) (22) 773 %

Cash and deposits acquired (Note 13) - - 752 - 100 %

Special distribution (Note 14) - - (19,917) - 100 %

Amounts received from (advanced to) Thailand Joint Venture 132 38 (71) 48 -250 %

Dividend received from Thailand Joint Venture 2,565 5,974 2,565 8,574 -70 %

Finance lease payments - (17) (1) (19) -95 %

Normal course issuer bid - (371) - (1,609) -100 %

Automatic shares purchase plan (Note 8) - 1,574 - 945 -100 %

Effect of foreign exchange and other (2) 94 (4) 135 -102 % End of period - Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 12,756 29,542 12,756 29,542 -57 % Pan Orient 50.01% interest in Thailand Joint Venture Working Capital and Non-

Current Deposits 12,699 1,383 12,699 1,383 818 % Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture









Total corporate adjusted funds flow (used in) from operations by region (Note 6)











Canada (1,290) (1,158) (2,444) (2,074) 18 %

Thailand (Note 9) (8) (5) (16) (13) 23 %

From continuing operations (1,298) (1,163) (2,460) (2,087) 18 %

Indonesia – Discontinued Operations (154) (2) (192) (22) 773 %

Adjusted funds flow used in operations (excl. Thailand Joint Venture) (1,452) (1,165) (2,652) (2,109) 26 %

Share of Thailand Joint Venture (Notes 1 & 5) 7,571 5,045 13,265 9,371 42 % Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations 6,119 3,880 10,613 7,262 46 %

Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.14 48 % Capital Expenditures – Petroleum and Natural Gas Properties (Note 7)









Share of Thailand Joint Venture capital expenditures 1,209 1,848 2,545 3,677 -31 % Total capital expenditures (incl. Thailand Joint Venture) 1,209 1,848 2,545 3,677 -31 % Investment in Thailand Joint Venture









Beginning of period 28,164 26,252 24,094 28,329 -15 %

Net income from Joint Venture 6,071 2,669 10,421 4,571 128 %

Other comprehensive loss from Joint Venture (693) (1,011) (1,177) (2,380) -51 %

Dividend paid (2,565) (5,974) (2,565) (8,574) -70 %

Amounts (received from) advanced to Joint Venture (132) (37) 72 (47) -253 % End of period 30,845 21,899 30,845 21,899 41 %



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Thailand Operations









Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 5)









Oil sales (bbls) 102,295 127,266 201,719 248,999 -19 % Average daily oil sales (BOPD) by Concession L53 1,124 1,399 1,114 1,376 -19 % Average oil sales price, before transportation (CDN$/bbl) $ 156.27 $ 78.43 $ 139.71 $ 76.18 83 % Reference Price (volume weighted) and differential











Crude oil (Brent $US/bbl) $ 113.68 $ 68.96 $ 106.67 $ 64.78 65 %

Exchange Rate $US/$Cdn 1.29 1.24 1.29 1.26 2 %

Crude oil (Brent $Cdn/bbl) $ 146.65 $ 85.40 $ 137.10 $ 81.50 68 %

Sale price / Brent reference price 107 % 92 % 102 % 93 % 9 % Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations (Note 6)











Crude oil sales 15,986 9,982 28,182 18,968 49 %

Government royalty (824) (538) (1,442) (1,017) 42 %

Transportation expense (254) (296) (498) (588) -15 %

Operating expense (685) (689) (1,321) (1,445) -9 %

Field netback 14,223 8,459 24,921 15,918 57 %

General and administrative expense (Note 9) (195) (164) (402) (411) -2 %

Interest income 1 1 1 1 0 %

Foreign exchange loss (10) (29) (9) (15) -40 %

Current income tax (6,456) (3,227) (11,262) (6,136) 84 %

Thailand - Adjusted funds flow from operations 7,563 5,040 13,249 9,357 42 % Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations / barrel (CDN$/bbl) (Note 6)











Crude oil sales $ 156.27 $ 78.43 $ 139.71 $ 76.18 83 %

Government royalty (8.06) (4.23) (7.15) (4.08) 75 %

Transportation expense (2.48) (2.33) (2.47) (2.36) 5 %

Operating expense (6.70) (5.41) (6.55) (5.80) 13 %

Field netback $ 139.04 $ 66.47 $ 123.54 $ 63.93 93 %

General and administrative expense (Note 9) (1.91) (1.29) (1.99) (1.65) 21 %

Interest Income 0.01 0.01 - - 23 %

Foreign exchange loss (0.10) (0.23) (0.04) (0.06) -26 %

Current income tax (63.11) (25.36) (55.83) (24.64) 127 %

Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 73.93 $ 39.60 $ 65.68 $ 37.58 75 % Government royalty as percentage of crude oil sales 5.2 % 5.4 % 5.1 % 5.4 % 0 % Income tax as percentage of crude oil sales 40 % 32 % 40 % 32 % 8 % As percentage of crude oil sales











Expenses - transportation, operating, G&A and other 7 % 12 % 8 % 13 % -5 %

Government royalty, SRB and income tax 46 % 38 % 45 % 38 % 7 %

Adjusted funds flow from operations, before interest income 47 % 50 % 47 % 49 % -2 % Wells drilled











Gross - 1 - 3 -100 %

Net - 0.5 - 1.5 -100 % Financial Statement Presentation Results – Excl. 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1)











General and administrative expense (Note 9) (8) (4) (16) (13) 23 %

Adjusted funds flow used in consolidated operations (8) (4) (16) (13) 23 % Adjusted fund flow Included in Investment in Thailand Joint Venture











Net income from Thailand Joint Venture 6,071 2,669 10,421 4,571 128 %

Add back non-cash items in net income 1,500 2,376 2,844 4,800 -41 %

Adjusted funds flow from Thailand Joint Venture 7,571 5,045 13,265 9,371 42 % Thailand – Economic adjusted funds flow from operations (Note 5) 7,563 5,041 13,249 9,358 42 %



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Canada Operations









Interest income 6 12 10 18 -44 % General and administrative expenses (Note 9) (527) (521) (1,105) (1,041) 6 % Operating expense (Note 10) (105) (97) (171) (139) 23 % Transaction costs (910) - (910) - 100 % Stock based compensation on restricted share units (note 11) (101) (253) (368) (352) 5 % Realized foreign exchange (loss) gain (Note 12) (50) 2 (72) 1 -7,300 % Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (Note 12) 397 (301) 172 (561) -131 % Canada – Adjusted funds flow used in operations (1,290) (1,158) (2,444) (2,074) 18 % Add Thailand general and administrative expense (note 9) (8) (4) (16) (13) 23 % Add back changes in non-cash working capital, continuing operations 651 242 621 (85) -831 % Add back unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (397) 300 (172) 561 -131 % Cash flow used in operating activities, continuing operations (1,044) (620) (2,011) (1,611) 25 % Indonesia - Discontinued Operations









General and administrative expense (Note 9) (54) (48) (94) (99) -5 % Exploration recovery (expense) 3 (2) (79) (3) 2,533 % Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain (103) 48 (19) 80 -124 % Indonesia – Adjusted funds flow used in operations (154) (2) (192) (22) 773 % Add back changes in non-cash working capital, discontinued operations 172 (101) 81 (114) -171 % Settlement of decommissioning provision (14) - (36) - 100 % Cash flow from (used in) operating activities, discontinued operations 4 (103) (147) (136) 8 %

(1) Pan Orient holds a 50.01% equity interest in Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. as a joint arrangement where the Company

shares joint control with the 49.99% equity interest holder. The resulting joint arrangement is classified as a Joint Venture

under IFRS 11 and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting where Pan Orient's 50.01% equity interest in the

assets, liabilities, working capital, operations and capital expenditures of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. are recorded in

Investment in Thailand Joint Venture. (2) As set out in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in the Consolidated Financial Statements of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (3) The East Jabung Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") expired in January 2020 and the operator is determining final steps

to be taken for formal approval of the expiry from the Government of Indonesia, including reclamation requirements. Pan

Orient is withdrawing from operations in Indonesia and the office in Jakarta was closed March 31, 2020. For accounting

purposes, the operation in Indonesia for accounting purposes is considered a discontinued operation since 2020. (4) Refer to Commitments note disclosure of the June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial

Statements. (5) For the purpose of providing more meaningful economic results from operations for Thailand, the amounts presented include

50.01% of results of the Thailand Joint Venture. Pan Orient has a 50.01% ownership interest in Pan Orient Energy (Siam)

Ltd., but does not have any direct interest in, or control over, the crude oil reserves, operations or working capital of on-shore

Concession L53. (6) Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations (non-GAAP Financial Measure) is cash flow from operating activities prior

to changes in non-cash working capital, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss plus the corresponding amount from Pan

Orient's 50.01% interest in the Thailand Joint Venture which is recorded in Joint Venture for financial statement purposes.

This measure is used by management to analyze operating performance and leverage. Adjusted funds flow as presented

does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore it may not be comparable with the calculation of

similar measures of other entities. Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent operating cash flow or operating profits for

the period nor should it be viewed as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities, net earnings or other measures of

financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 for definitions of Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures. (7) (8) Cost of capital expenditures excluded decommissioning costs and the impact of changes in foreign exchange. In December 2020, the Company entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan ("ASPP"), which permits an independent

broker to repurchase shares during certain blackout periods under the Company's normal course issuer bid, subject to agreed

trading parameters and other instructions for such purchases. At March 31, 2021, the Company recognized a provision of

$1.5 million (December 31, 2020 - $0.9 mill) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities as an estimate for the number of

shares that may be repurchased during potential blackout periods at the maximum share price under the ASPP. The

Company was not in a blackout period at June 30, 2021 and not was required to provide a provision for ASPP. As such, the

provisions provided for at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 were reversed. (9) General & administrative expenses, excluding non-cash accretion expense. The nominal amount of G&A shown in the six

months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 for Thailand operations related to G&A of the holding company of Pan

Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (10) Operating expense related to Andora's suspended demonstration project facility and wellpair at Sawn Lake Central. (11) The Company granted 1,050,000 and 520,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, senior management, employees

and consultant on May 19, 2020 and May 14, 2021, respectively. At June 30, 2022, 599,998 RSUs are outstanding. The

amount represents the stock-based compensation expenses. (12) Realized and unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to the U.S. dollars denominated cash balances held in Canada. (13) In March 2022, Andora entered into an agreement with a joint venture partner at Sawn Lake whereby Andora acquired certain

assets and assumed certain liabilities at Sawn Lake. Assets acquired consist of (i) an additional 25% working interest in the

Sawn Lake joint venture (Sawn Lake Central Block), (ii) security deposits of the vendor for Sawn Lake placed with the Alberta

Energy Regulator and other parties, and (iii) a payment from the vendor of $578 thousand. In connection with the acquisition,

Andora assumed the abandonment and reclamation costs, and natural gas tariff commitments associated with the additional

25% working interest in the Sawn Lake joint venture. Following the transaction, Andora has a 75% working interest in the

Sawn Lake joint venture.

(14) In February 2022, the Company paid a $0.40 per share special distribution to shareholders following shareholder approval

of a reorganization of the Company's share capital. The amount paid on February 10, 2022 was $19.9 million.

(15) Tables may not add due to rounding.



