PAN GLOBAL INTERCEPTS FURTHER HIGHER-GRADE GOLD AND COPPER MINERALIZATION AT CÁRMENES PROJECT, SPAIN

Higher-grade intervals include 2.19 g/t gold over 4 meters; 1.05 g/t Au over 10m ; and 0.59 g/t Au, 1.05% Cu, 0.22% Ni, 0.22% Co over 4m

Wide breccia gold intercepts, including 0.37 g/t Au over 56 meters and 0.23 g/t Au over 110 meters, highlights shallow bulk-tonnage potential

Drilling now targeting the principal untested gold zone at Providencia with three planned step-out holes

Multiple untested geophysics targets indicates strong potential for additional discoveries at Cármenes

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce results for two additional drillholes completed in the maiden drill campaign at the Company's 100%-owned Cármenes Project ("Cármenes"), northern Spain.

Figure 1 – Cármenes Project: Providencia Target - geology map showing the historical mine workings, drillholes and cross-section locations (A-A’ - Figure 2; B-B’ – Figure 3) (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.) Figure 2 – Cross section A-A’ for drillhole PVD03 (drillhole PVD02 and historical mine workings projected on the section) (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.) Figure 3 – Cross section A-B’ for drillhole PVD04 (drillhole PVD02 and historical underground mine workings projected on the section) (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

The new assay results are for drillholes PVD03 and PVD04, which targeted potential extensions of the breccia-hosted mineralization associated with the historical Providencia copper-cobalt-nickel underground mine workings. PVD03 was drilled immediately east of the historical mine workings, and PVD04 drilled through Cu-Ni-Co mineralized breccia. The Providencia target area had no previous drilling and no prior recognition of potential for significant gold mineralization.

Drill Highlights:

Drillhole PVD03 Wide gold interval from near surface extending east of the mine workings 56m at 0.37 g/t Au from 29m (downhole), including 4m at 1.22 g/t Au from 64m 10m at 1.05 g/t Au from 75m 4m at 2.19 g/t Au from 81m

Drillhole PVD04 High-grade copper, nickel, cobalt and selenium intercepts within a wider breccia zone with elevated gold 110m at 0.23 g/t Au from 8m , including 4m at 0.59 g/t Au , 1.05% Cu, 0.22% Co, 0.22% Ni 2m at 0.21 g/t Au, 0.80% Cu, 0.23% Co, 0.60% Ni from 113m 14m at 0.51 g/t Au from 11m Several 1m intervals with grades from 1.08 g/t to 2.05 g/t Au



"The wide zones of breccia mineralization in Pan Global's maiden drill program at Cármenes highlight the potential for significant hydrothermal breccia-hosted gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt mineralization. The results expand the breccia-hosted mineralization south, east and north of the historical mine workings at Providencia and the target area remains wide open. The next three step-out holes will be the first tests of a wide zone with highly anomalous gold mineralization east of the Providencia workings, including channel sampling that returned 3.11 g/t gold over 37 meters," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO.

"We are also very excited by the results of the recently completed helicopter geophysics survey over Cármenes, which provides a rich dataset indicating multiple new targets with similar features to Providencia, indicating a high potential for discovery of additional gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt in the Project area."

Key points:

The drill results reported to date are for three of the planned six-hole maiden drill campaign at Cármenes, which is the first-ever drilling at the Providencia target.

First completed drillhole (PVD02) intersected a high-grade interval of 6.27 g/t gold over 4m within a broader interval averaging 1.08 g/t gold over 46m south of the historical mine workings. [See media release from May 19, 2025 ]

within a broader interval averaging 1.08 g/t gold over south of the historical mine workings. [See media release from ] The results for drillholes PVD03 and PVD04 expand the breccia-hosted gold zone to the east and north of the mine workings, and mineralization remains wide open.

The upcoming three drillholes will step out up to 120m east of the Providencia mine workings, testing beneath recently reported high-grade trench and channel sample results ( 3.11 g/t Au over 37m and 1.74 g/t Au over 20m ). [See media release from February 11, 2025 ]

east of the Providencia mine workings, testing beneath recently reported high-grade trench and channel sample results ( and ). [See media release from ] Interpretation of a recently completed helicopter electromagnetic, magnetic and radiometric survey over Cármenes is progressing quickly and indicates multiple additional targets with similar characteristics to Providencia.

Bravo Target drilling update

Pan Global is also pleased to report that following a pause for crop harvesting, drilling will resume at the large high-priority Bravo target at the flagship Escacena Project in southern Spain. The next three Bravo holes will test very strong IP-chargeability and coincident gravity and electromagnetic geophysics anomalies, and are expected to be completed over the next six weeks.

Table 1 – Providencia Drill Results Summary

Drillhole From To Interval1 Au Cu Co Ni m m m g/t ppm ppm ppm PVD03 0.0 2.0 2.00 0.22 4050 666 1663

29.0 85.0 56.0 0.37 15 7 56 including 64.0 85.0 21.0 0.75 12 2 15 Including 64.0 68.0 4.0 1.22 14 3 22 Including 75.0 85.0 10.0 1.05 15 2 19 including 81.0 85.0 4.0 2.19 16 2 20 PVD04 8.0 118.0 110.0 0.23 564 134 241 including 11.0 25.0 14.0 0.51 61 16 93 Including 19.0 20.0 1.0 1.08 22 4 67 including 24.0 25.0 1.0 1.30 552 195 852 including 71.0 75.0 4.0 0.59 10468 2193 2206 including 77.0 78.0 1.0 2.05 39 5 49 including 91.0 92.0 1.0 1.09 150 23 67 including 113.0 115.0 2.0 0.21 7980 2335 6030

1 All intercepts are reported as downhole drill widths. There is insufficient drilling to constrain the geometry to determine true width.

Table 2 –Drillhole Collar Information

Hole ID Easting2 Northing2 Azimuth (º) Dip (º) Length (m) PVD03 287513 4761181 10.0 -36.0 161.6 PVD04 287514 4761183 353.0 -39.5 166.4

2 Coordinate system: UTM30N ERTS89

About the Cármenes Project

The Cármenes Project is located approx. 55km north of León in northern Spain and comprises five Investigation Permits over 5,653 hectares. The Project area is highly prospective for multiple bodies or "clusters" of carbonate-hosted "pipe-like" breccia style copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold mineralization. The area includes the former Profunda and Providencia mines that last operated in the 1930s, producing concentrates of copper and cobalt with nickel. Numerous other smaller historical mine workings in the area highlight potential for additional breccia pipes. These types of ore deposits can have significant vertical dimensions exceeding 1km.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

QA/QC

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold, platinum and palladium analysis was by 50gm fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP-24) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP-61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62).

