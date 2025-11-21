PAN GLOBAL EXTENDS CLOSING DATE OF OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced an extension to December 21, 2025 of the deadline for completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. In all other respects, the terms of the financing will be as previously announced.

On October 6, 2025 the Company announced that it had arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 18,750,000 Common Shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.16 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. On October 22, 2025 the Company announced completion of the first tranche of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,322,800.

Completion of the second and final tranche of the Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Forward-looking statements

