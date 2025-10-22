PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) today announced it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement by the issuance of 14,517,500 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.16 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,322,800 (the "First Tranche"). The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring February 23, 2026.

Finders' fees in the aggregate of $46,368 were paid on a portion of the First Tranche.

Proceeds of the First Tranche will be used to advance exploration, including drilling, at the Company's flagship properties in Spain and for general corporate purposes.

One director of the Company participated in the financing and was issued an aggregate of 100,000 Shares under the First Tranche. This subscription constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of the Shares to the related party was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under the exemption in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 in that the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 under the exemption in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days in advance of the closing of these transactions as the participation of the related party in the transactions had not been confirmed at that time.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt, a tier-one mining jurisdiction in southern Spain, with a favourable permitting regime, excellent infrastructure, and abundant mining and professional expertise. The European Commission has identified copper as a Strategic Raw Material. The Company's second project, Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team has a proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations and are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and all our stakeholders. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

