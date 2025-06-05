PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce effective June 16, 2025 the appointment of Justin Byrd as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO"), replacing Andy Marshall who will remain with the Company until June 30 to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr. Byrd has a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in Economics and Finance from Southern Illinois University. Mr. Byrd served as Chief Financial Officer for Mayfair Gold until July 2024 where he managed all finance, accounting, and corporate secretarial functions whilst progressing from private company, through initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange, to the company being named a 2024 OTCQX Best 50 performing company with a market capitalization of more than C$250 million. Prior to this, he held senior finance roles outside of mining where he was involved in cost analysis, forecasting, inventory management, pricing, and financial modelling.

"We welcome Justin to the senior management team for Pan Global. He is joining the Company at an exciting time with ongoing drill programs on new targets at two projects in Spain, a maiden resource at the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit planned for later 2025, a potential new gold discovery in the north of Spain and other opportunities to grow the Company. His experience in working from early-stage exploration, financing and progression to C$250 million company with an advanced project will benefit our shareholders," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO.

"On behalf of the Board of Pan Global, I thank Andy Marshall for the high degree of professionalism and experience he has provided as CFO over the past three years while the Company has continued to grow its asset base in Spain. We are grateful to Andy for his continued support through the transition and we all wish him success in the future," said Mr. Moody.

"Pan Global offers a dynamic environment with two active projects being drilled and multiple discoveries already made in Spain, including the recent gold discovery at the Cármenes Project. I look forward to meeting investors, supporting the management team and Board of Directors as the Company pursues the next stage to create value," said Justin Byrd.

Mr. Byrd has been granted 500,000 stock options of the Company. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.145 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest over three years from the effective date of Mr. Byrd's appointment, with 250,000 vesting 12 months after the effective date and 125,000 vesting on the second and third anniversaries of the effective date.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes, in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected] / [email protected], Tel: +1-236-886-9518, www.panglobalresources.com