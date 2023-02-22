Pan American Silver reports audited financial results for 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reports fourth quarter ("Q4 2022") financial results and audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("FY 2022").

Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "As expected, our 2022 production was back-end loaded with strong output in Q4, led by Shahuindo and La Arena. Our 2022 silver production was at the top of the revised range provided in November, while gold production was in line with our original operating outlook. World-wide inflationary pressures, and supply chain shortages and delays impacted production costs across our operations. Revenue in Q4 was reduced by approximately $45 million to $50 million from a build-up of finished goods inventory due to the timing of sales at the end of December. Additionally, the build-up of finished good inventories of zinc also contributed to higher costs due to the reduction in by-product credits."

Added Mr. Steinmann: "In January, shareholders of both Pan American and Yamana overwhelmingly approved the arrangement for Pan American to acquire Yamana and its Latin American Assets. Transaction related costs of $157.3 million were expensed in Q4 2022, and are accounted for in our earnings and cash flow statements for the period, while the remainder of Transaction closing costs are expected to be recorded in Q1 2023. Following the completion of the Transaction, expected in Q1 2023, Pan American will be a markedly different company. The integration of Yamana's assets further strengthens and diversifies our portfolio. We see tremendous opportunity to optimize our expanded base of operations in Latin America to capture synergies, increase cash flow generation and focus on high-value growth projects."

Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Highlights:

The Company, Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") entered into an arrangement agreement dated November 4, 2022 , whereby the Company agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of approval from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission and satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. Following completion of the Transaction, the Company will add a number of assets to its portfolio, including: the Jacobina mine in Brazil ; the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile ; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina as well as several development projects in Argentina and Chile .

while gold production was within the original guidance range provided on (the "2022 Original Operating Outlook"). Revenue was $375.5 million in Q4 2022 and $1.5 billion for FY 2022. Revenue in Q4 2022 excluded finished goods inventory build-ups of 418 thousand ounces of silver and 17 thousand ounces of gold.

, or basic loss per share in Q4 2022 and , or basic loss per share for FY 2022. In Q4 2022, the Company incurred in expenses related to the Transaction, primarily attributable to the Company advancing to Yamana toward the termination fee paid by Yamana to Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields") in connection with the now terminated arrangement agreement between Yamana and Gold Fields. Adjusted loss was $4.8 million , or $0.02 basic adjusted loss per share in Q4 2022 and adjusted earnings were $17.9 million , or $0.09 basic adjusted earnings per share for FY 2022.

in Q4 2022, primarily reflecting Transaction expenses of . Q4 2022 cash flow was also reduced by of cash used for working capital. Cash flow generated from operating activities was for FY 2022. Silver Segment Cash Costs were $14.41 and $12.72 per ounce in Q4 2022 and FY 2022, respectively. Silver Segment all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), excluding NRV adjustments, were $19.47 and $16.56 per ounce in Q4 2022 and FY 2022, respectively. FY 2022 Silver Segment Cash Costs and AISC were above the 2022 Original Operating Outlook ranges, largely due to inflationary cost pressures, supply chain shortages and delayed logistics.

and ,113 per ounce in Q4 2022 and FY 2022, respectively. Gold Segment AISC, excluding NRV adjustments, were and per ounce in Q4 2022 and FY 2022, respectively. FY 2022 Gold Segment Cash Costs were above the 2022 Original Operating Outlook range and Gold Segment AISC were at the low end of the revised guidance range provided on . Capital expenditures totaled $290.4 million in 2022, comprised of $223.8 million of sustaining capital and $66.6 million of project capital, which was largely directed to the La Colorada Skarn project. Total capital expenditures were within the 2022 Original Operating Outlook.

, the Company had cash and short-term investment balances of (excluding long-term investments), working capital of , and available under its revolving Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility ("SL-Credit Facility"). Total debt of was related to SL-Credit Facility, lease liabilities and construction loans in . A cash dividend of $0.10 per common share has been declared, payable on or about March 17, 2023 , to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close on March 6, 2023 . The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

ILO 169 Consultation for the Escobal Mine

In Q4 2022, two meetings were held under the ILO 169 consultation process for the Escobal mine in Guatemala. During these meetings, the Health and Cultural Ministries delivered project information to the Xinka representatives and their expert consultants. In December 2022, the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MEM") and Xinka representatives delivered a progress report on the ILO 169 process to the Guatemalan Supreme Court of Justice.

The MEM is leading the ILO 169 consultation process, and further details regarding the process are available on the MEM's web site: https://mem.gob.gt/pueblo-indigena-xinka/ . No timeline has been set for the conclusion of the ILO 169 consultation process, nor a potential restart of operations at the Escobal mine.

Disposition of Shares in Maverix Metals

Pan American sold its remaining interest in Maverix Metals Inc. ("MMX") in January 2023, following the acquisition by Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. of all the outstanding common shares of MMX for share and cash consideration. Pan American realized net proceeds of $105.3 million on the sale of its shareholdings, which represented approximately 17.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of MMX. In May 2020, Pan American had sold a portion of its holdings in MMX for aggregate gross proceeds of $45.5 million. In total, Pan American has realized $150.7 million for its interest in MMX, crystallizing value for the 19 royalties, precious metal streams and payment agreements that Pan American sold in total from its portfolio: 13 of these were sold in 2016 to create MMX and an additional six royalties were sold in 2021.

2023 Operating Outlook

Pan American plans to provide its 2023 operating outlook and guidance following the completion of the Transaction, which is expected to occur later in the first quarter of 2023. Management intends to provide a 2023 operating outlook inclusive of the Latin American assets acquired through the Transaction, as well as a consolidated forecast for annual general and administrative, exploration and project development costs.

The 2023 operating outlook will reflect the end of mine life at Pan American's Manantial Espejo operation in Argentina, with the asset being placed on care and maintenance at the end of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: February 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1-604-638-5340 (international participants) Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=QKpLpGjJ





The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q4 2022 and FY 2022 report will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS













December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Weighted average shares during period (millions)









210.5

210.3 Shares outstanding end of period (millions)









210.7

210.5





















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 FINANCIAL















Revenue $ 375,472 $ 422,170 $ 1,494,718 $ 1,632,750 Mine operating earnings $ 35,047 $ 76,039 $ 48,362 $ 367,938 Net (loss) earnings $ (172,060) $ 14,664 $ (340,063) $ 98,562 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.82) $ 0.07 $ (1.62) $ 0.46 Adjusted earnings (loss)(2) $ (4,798) $ 39,943 $ 17,936 $ 161,782 Basic adjusted earnings (loss) per share(1) $ (0.02) $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.77 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities $ (112,102) $ 118,098 $ 31,909 $ 392,108 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities before

changes in working capital(2) $ (83,030) $ 127,761 $ 73,946 $ 463,177 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $ 62,581 $ 56,280 $ 223,760 $ 207,623 Non-sustaining capital expenditures(2) $ 15,126 $ 18,132 $ 71,000 $ 49,951 Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.34 PRODUCTION















Silver (thousand ounces)

4,763

5,276

18,455

19,174 Gold (thousand ounces)

164.4

156.7

552.5

579.3 Zinc (thousand tonnes)

10.5

11.2

38.6

49.4 Lead (thousand tonnes)

5.0

4.1

18.7

18.1 Copper (thousand tonnes)

1.3

2.4

5.3

8.7 CASH COSTS(2) ($/ounce)















Silver Segment(3)

14.41

9.74

12.72

11.51 Gold Segment(3)

1,077

963

1,113

899 AISC(2) ($/ounce)















Silver Segment(3)

17.79

13.57

16.48

15.62 Gold Segment(3)(4)

1,502

1,461

1,649

1,214 AVERAGE REALIZED PRICES(5)















Silver ($/ounce)

21.17

23.33

21.59

25.00 Gold ($/ounce)

1,736

1,792

1,792

1,792 Zinc ($/tonne)

2,878

3,352

3,472

2,997 Lead ($/tonne)

2,111

2,333

2,148

2,206 Copper ($/tonne)

7,957

9,545

8,979

9,297





(1) Per share amounts are based on basic weighted average common shares. (2) Non-GAAP measure; please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures. (3) Silver Segment Cash Costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized revenues from all metals other than silver ("silver segment by-product credits"), and are calculated per ounce of silver sold. Gold segment Cash Costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized silver revenues ("gold segment by-product credits"), and are calculated per ounce of gold sold. (4) Gold Segment AISC was impacted by the Q2 2022 impairment of the Dolores mine, which added a $190 per ounce of NRV adjustments to the 2022 Gold Segment AISC. (5) Metal prices stated are inclusive of final settlement adjustments on concentrate sales.

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Revenue $ 375,472 $ 422,170 Cost of sales



Production costs (252,271) (263,442) Depreciation and amortization (79,281) (76,141) Royalties (8,873) (6,548)

(340,425) (346,131) Mine operating earnings 35,047 76,039





General and administrative (3,002) (8,255) Exploration and project development (8,560) (4,076) Mine care and maintenance (10,478) (9,266) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 795 (5,646) Gains on derivatives 5,818 1,638 Losses on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment (1,134) (551) Gain and income from associates — 289 Transaction and Integration costs (157,334) — Other (expense) income (9,167) 2,530 (Loss) earnings from operations (148,015) 52,702 Investment income (loss) 1,247 (6,083) Interest and finance expense (6,402) (3,484) (Loss) earnings before income taxes (153,170) 43,135 Income tax expense (18,890) (28,471) Net (loss) earnings $ (172,060) $ 14,664





Net (loss) earnings attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company (172,756) 14,036 Non-controlling interests 696 628

$ (172,060) $ 14,664





Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of taxes



Items that will not be reclassified to net (loss) earnings:



Unrealized loss on long-term investment 22,010 — Income tax recovery related to long-term investments (4,619) — Total other comprehensive loss $ 17,391 $ — Total comprehensive (loss) earnings $ (154,669) $ 14,664





Total comprehensive (loss) earnings attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company $ (155,365) $ 14,519 Non-controlling interests 696 145

$ (154,669) $ 14,664





(Loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders



Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.82) $ 0.07 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.82) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) Basic 210,573 210,348 Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) Diluted 210,573 210,450

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Operating activities



Net (loss) earnings for the period $ (172,060) $ 14,664 Income tax expense 18,890 28,471 Depreciation and amortization 79,281 76,141 Net realizable value inventory charge 5,433 21,652 Gains and income from associates — (289) Accretion on closure and decommissioning provision 3,710 1,864 Investment (income) loss (1,247) 6,083 Interest paid (2,213) (1,523) Interest received 1,157 27 Income taxes paid (16,678) (22,810) Other operating activities 697 3,481 Net change in non-cash working capital items (29,072) (9,663)

$ (112,102) $ 118,098 Investing activities



Payments for mineral properties, plant and equipment $ (72,362) $ (70,147) Proceeds from disposition of mineral properties, plant and equipment 504 1,067 Proceeds from short-term investments — 455 Proceeds from derivatives 3,617 2,300

$ (68,241) $ (66,325) Financing activities



Proceeds from common shares issued $ 97 $ 284 Distributions to non-controlling interests (269) (43) Dividends paid (21,032) (21,032) Proceeds from debt 163,800 — Repayment of debt (1,643) (850) Payment of equipment leases (3,703) (3,416)

$ 137,250 $ (25,057) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,981) (675) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (46,074) 26,041 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 153,079 257,509 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 107,005 $ 283,550

