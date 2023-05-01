For every Pampers® Swaddlers diaper pack sold at Walmart in May and June, Pampers® Canada will donate to the CPBF and Préma-Québec.

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Approximately 30,000 babies are born prematurely every year in Canada, spending their first weeks or months in the NICU. The uncertainty, exhaustion, health concerns, and additional care required can take a toll on families, even during the transition from hospital to home.

Some of that additional care includes protecting a premature baby's skin. Preterm babies' skin can be up to two times thinner than full-term babies, making it extra sensitive to touch and irritants1.

That's why selecting the right diaper is so important for premature babies with heightened sensitivity to skin irritation. A few years ago, as the #1 Canadian Pediatrician Recommended Brand, Pampers partnered with NICU nurses to develop a special diaper designed for babies weighing as little as one pound, the first major diaper brand to do so.

Following their donation during November's Prematurity Awareness Month, Pampers® Canada is partnering with the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) and Préma-Québec once more to continue supporting families with premature babies across May and June.

"We know that having a premature baby can be overwhelming and stressful for many Canadian families. That's why Pampers is partnering with Walmart Canada to bring attention to the impact of prematurity on babies and their families and provide financial assistance to two wonderful charitable organizations that are working to educate, support and advocate for premature babies and their families," said Irena Kahn, Brand Director, P&G.

To help babies and their families when they need it the most, Pampers® Canada is participating in these initiatives:

In partnership with Walmart Canada*, Pampers ® Canada will donate 8 cents to the CPBF and Préma-Québec for every Pampers ® Swaddlers diaper pack sold at Walmart from May 1 to June 30, 2023 .

For more information about CPBF's support programs, visit: www.canadianpreemies.org

For more information about Préma-Québec's support programs, visit: www.premaquebec.ca

"The experience of premature birth can be traumatizing, scary and filled with unknowns, but Canadian families don't have to go through it alone. The CPBF is dedicated to helping them through peer support programs, resources, and research leading to improved outcomes and experiences for babies and families. Through these generous donations from Pampers® Canada, we will be able to continue this support for Canadian families," said Fabiana Bacchini, Executive Director, Canadian Premature Babies Foundation.

Those who would like to donate to the CPBF and Préma-Québec through this initiative, can purchase Pampers® Swaddlers diaper packs in store at any Walmart location in Canada.

For more information, please visit pampers.ca.

About Pampers®

For more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers® to care for their babies. Pampers® is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers®. Pampers® offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby's development. Visit www.pampers.ca to learn more about Pampers® products, join the Pampers® Rewards program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Canadian Premature Babies Foundation

As a parent-led charity, the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) supports and educates families of babies born prematurely. CPBF provides education, support, and advocacy for Canada's premature babies and their families. Approximately 30,000 babies are born prematurely every year in Canada. CPBF's goal is to build momentum by continuing to develop peer support programs, distribute helpful materials and resources to families and health care professionals, and investigate how it can better the lives and experiences of premature babies and their families.

About Préma-Québec

Préma-Québec's mission is to improve the quality of life of premature children by offering psychological and financial support to their parents. Founded in 2003 by preemie parents, the association is supported by doctors, nurses, and other professionals working in neonatology. It's the only organization in Quebec that helps parents of children born prematurely, from the birth of their baby until they return home, and sometimes even beyond. Since its founding, Préma-Québec has helped more than 40,000 families.

