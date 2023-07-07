Pamana brand Fruit Jelly Snacks and Sunwave brand Mini Fruit Jellies recalled due to potential choking hazard
07 Jul, 2023, 07:19 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Fruit Jelly Snack, Mini Fruit Jelly
Issue: Food – Other
Distribution: The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
