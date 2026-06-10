Pallium Canada Receives Transformational Gift from the J & W Murphy Foundation to Map Palliative Care Across Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Pallium Canada is proud to announce a transformational gift of $345,500 from the J & W Murphy Foundation to support the development of four Atlantic Provincial Editions of the Canadian Atlas of Palliative Care -- one for each of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. These first-of-their-kind interactive resources for Atlantic Canada will map palliative care access, services, and gaps within each province.

This bold initiative comes at a critical time. Across Canada, access to high-quality palliative care can vary dramatically depending on where someone lives and is too often driven by geography rather than need. In many parts of Atlantic Canada, people living with serious illness--and their families and caregivers--continue to face barriers to timely, appropriate, and person-centred care simply because of their location, identity, or circumstances.

The Atlantic Provincial Editions of the Canadian Atlas of Palliative Care aim to shine a light on these realities by identifying service gaps and regional disparities, while also highlighting innovative and effective models of care that are already making a difference. This work will be undertaken in collaboration with regional partners, whose expertise, leadership, and community connections will help ensure the Atlantic Provincial Editions reflect the unique realities, strengths, and needs of Atlantic Canadians.

When complete, each Atlantic Provincial Edition of the Atlas will go beyond traditional, static research reports. They will serve as practical, publicly accessible tools for health system leaders, care teams, community partners, family caregivers, and others seeking to better understand the palliative care landscape within each province.

The Atlantic Provincial Editions are part of Pallium Canada's broader national effort to map and improve access to palliative care across the country. In 2025, Pallium Canada released Atlas editions for British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, laying the foundation for a comprehensive coast-to-coast picture of palliative care in Canada.

"Our family is proud to support Pallium Canada's vision for a more equitable and informed palliative care system across Atlantic Canada," said Lisa Murphy of the J & W Murphy Foundation. "The Atlantic Provincial Editions of the Canadian Atlas of Palliative Care will provide an important foundation for understanding community needs, identifying opportunities for improvement, and highlighting innovative models of care that are already making a difference. We believe this work has the potential to drive meaningful impact for patients, families, caregivers, and health systems across the region."

Jeffrey Moat, CEO of Pallium Canada, welcomed the announcement, stating, "Pallium Canada is deeply grateful to the J & W Murphy Foundation for making this work possible. For the first time, decision-makers and communities across the Atlantic provinces will have access to a clear, evidence-informed picture of palliative care in each province and across its regions, helping inform action so that people across Atlantic Canada can receive the timely, compassionate care they deserve, no matter where they live."

About Pallium Canada

Pallium Canada is a Canadian, registered charitable organization focused on building professional and community capacity to help improve the quality and accessibility of palliative care in Canada. With over twenty-five years of experience and over 100,000 learners reached, Pallium Canada has become the largest palliative care education provider for health systems and health care organizations across Canada, with broad experience and expertise working with partners to implement large-scale regional and provincial capacity-building initiatives.

About J & W Murphy Foundation

The J & W Murphy Foundation was founded in 2008 by the late Janet and Bill Murphy, long-time residents of Liverpool, Nova Scotia, as a vehicle to give back to the community. The Foundation contributes to a wide variety of charitable causes, but enhancing skills in and access to palliative care has been a focus of their support since inception.

SOURCE Pallium Canada

For more information, please contact: Georgina Dunn, Digital Marketing and Communications Manager, [email protected], (343) 803-4634