PAL Airlines Announces Enhanced Winter Schedule for Atlantic Canada and Quebec

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - PAL Airlines is proud to announce our enhanced winter schedule for Atlantic Canada and Quebec, designed to meet market demand with new capacity, solidify our new fleet of Q400 aircraft in regular commercial service and enhance connectivity across our network.

"PAL Airlines continues to manage our way forward based on a strategy of staying close to our customers and connected to the communities we serve," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. "We're confident the growth we've announced today responsibly matches our capacity to market demand while allowing us to continue meeting the needs of our customers and expanding our network in the near future."

PAL Airlines continues to maintain an extensive presence throughout Atlantic Canada and Quebec with scheduled passenger and cargo services to a variety of destinations. Today's updated schedule specifically introduces two new routes, Moncton – Deer Lake and Moncton – Wabush, that allow for easy expansion as seasonal demand increases. These additions also solidify PAL Airlines' presence in Moncton ahead of the initiation of our previously announced Moncton – Ottawa service, intended to start as travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada are progressively reduced.

PAL Airlines has also increased frequencies across our Quebec market offering additional services throughout the region and enhancing connectivity between our Montréal and Wabush hubs. As our new schedule is introduced, PAL Airlines will monitor events in the market and continue working with industry partners and customers to enhance scheduled services and meet community requirements.

"PAL Airlines' success has always been built on quickly adapting our services in line with the needs of our customers," said Mr. Ash. "Our ability to implement the schedule enhancements announced today is a direct reflection of our collaboration with community partners in Atlantic Canada and Quebec and of our long-standing commitment to service in those regional markets."

About PAL Airlines:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Company family of airlines, PAL Airlines is based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador and serves over 25 destinations throughout Atlantic Canada and Quebec. PAL Airlines has over 40 years experience in the aviation industry with a reputation has built on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service. PAL Airlines was recently awarded our seventh Airline Reliability Award from De Havilland Canada for the Dash 8-100/200/300 Aircraft Program.

For more information, please visit www.palairlines.ca

SOURCE PAL Airlines

For further information: Media Contact: Joseph Galimberti, 709-743-7445

Related Links

https://www.palairlines.ca/

