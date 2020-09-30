PAL Aerospace and JetSupport Awarded Contract to Supply and Support Maritime Surveillance Aircraft for the Netherlands Coastguard

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - PAL Aerospace, in partnership with JetSupport, is pleased to be awarded a contract to provide and support maritime surveillance aircraft and services for the Netherlands Coastguard. This new contract, executed under the authority of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, will see PAL Aerospace and JetSupport modify and deliver two fully missionized DHC-8 aircraft, provide crew training on all systems and support the operation of the aircraft for an initial ten-year period with an option to extend for two additional one-year terms.

"PAL Aerospace's work on behalf of the Netherlands Coastguard will support the development of highly skilled employment and deliver important economic benefits in Atlantic Canada," said Jake Trainor, CEO of PAL. "We are excited to work with our vital partners at JetSupport, we look forward to supporting this crucial strategic partnership with the Netherlands and we will deliver this new program by continuing to foster and deploy innovative technologies and practices developed and refined here in Canada."

The two DHC-8 aircraft will be missionized primarily for the purpose of providing air reconnaissance capacity in the North Sea for the Netherlands Coastguard. The aircraft's tasks will include surveillance activities, support for search and rescue, law enforcement activities and additional deployments in support of FRONTEX.

"When the Netherlands looked for partners in the development of a world-class maritime surveillance program, they found PAL Aerospace right here in Newfoundland and Labrador," said The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl. "PAL Aerospace continues to lead internationally and keeps on thriving here at home."

"Winning this contract in partnership with JetSupport is another affirmation of PAL Aerospace's ability to execute and support the most demanding maritime surveillance programs in the world," said Mr. Trainor. "This new program solidifies our status as a leader in international intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability and will build on expertise we have acquired through our operations in Canada, the Dutch Caribbean, the United Arab Emirates and various international deployments of our Force Multiplier on-demand ISR program. Equally important, this new partnership will support sustainable, well-paying jobs at PAL Aerospace's Canadian operations."

About PAL Aerospace:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated global aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions and aircraft engineering and modification, PAL Aerospace is internationally recognized by governments, militaries, and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.palaerospace.com

About JetSupport:

JetSupport is based at Schiphol Amsterdam, The Netherlands. A privately owned Dutch company, JetSupport has been a leading independent provider of MRO services and support solutions for international business aviation and special mission aircraft for over 20 years. JetSupport's Line and Base Maintenance capacity extends across multiple aircraft types including Cessna, Dassault, Gulfstream, Bombardier, King Air and Dornier. JetSupport operates over 12,000 sqm of hangar, office, and lounge space at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, provides aircraft and component services with FAA/ESA/TCCA approvals and has maintained the current Netherlands Coastguard Dornier 228 fleet since 2003. JetSupport prides itself on flexibility, honesty, and customer focus.

For more information, please visit https://www.jetsupport.nl/

