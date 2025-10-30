Pakistan Engineering Council Partners with MindHYVE.ai™ to Launch Pakistan's First AI-Driven Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- With AI-powered education forecast to exceed USD 50 billion globally by 2030 and adoption in professional training accelerating at 45 percent annually (HolonIQ 2025), the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has signed a landmark collaboration with MindHYVE.ai™, to bring adaptive, data-driven learning to Pakistan's engineering community.

Empowering Engineers for the AI Future — Pakistan’s First Adaptive CPD Ecosystem

The agreement establishes the country's first AI-enabled national CPD framework, using ArthurAI™, MindHYVE's adaptive educational intelligence platform, to transform how more than 250,000 engineers engage in lifelong professional learning.

"This partnership marks a defining step in transforming engineering education for the AI era," said Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™. "By combining PEC's national mandate with MindHYVE's adaptive technologies, we're laying the foundation for scalable, measurable, and ethical lifelong learning in Pakistan."

Engr. Khalid H. Abdul, Registrar, Pakistan Engineering Council, added: "As engineering moves into an era of intelligent systems and automation, this initiative equips Pakistani engineers with the digital fluency and ethical grounding they need to compete globally."

The World Economic Forum 2025 Future of Jobs Report lists AI literacy among the top three skills required in STEM roles worldwide. UNESCO (2024) reports that adaptive-learning frameworks increase skill retention by 35 percent in professional training. McKinsey Global Institute (2024) finds that economies integrating AI into technical education achieve three-to-five-fold productivity gains across industrial sectors. Against this backdrop, PEC becomes the first regulatory body in South Asia to embed AI-adaptive professional learning within a national licensing and accreditation framework.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Islamabad on October 17, 2025, PEC and MindHYVE will jointly:

Modernize PEC's CPD infrastructure through phased deployment of ArthurAI™ to deliver personalized, analytics-driven learning.





Integrate curated modules from The Dawn Directive™ by the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI), an 18-course AI-fluency program--to strengthen engineers' digital and ethical competencies.





Co-design pilot programs that assess performance, scalability, and impact before expanding nationally.





Uphold data privacy, security, and ethical-AI principles, ensuring transparency and institutional integrity.

About the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)

Established under the PEC Act 1976, the Pakistan Engineering Council regulates engineering education, accreditation, and professional practice across Pakistan. It represents over 250,000 engineers and works to align national engineering standards with international best practice.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and in Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:[email protected] | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz

Email: [email protected]

