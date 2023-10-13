PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND III ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 3rd QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund III (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of the calendar year of 2023. The distribution will be payable on October 13, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2023. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0 . 15022 per Class A Unit

. 15022 per Class A Unit C$0 . 15500 per Class F Unit

. 15500 per Class F Unit GBP$0. 13957 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund III

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired self-storage properties in Brighton, Watford, Woking, Southend-on-Sea and Seaford.

SOURCE Padlock Partners UK Fund III

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund III, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund III, [email protected]