PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND III ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2nd QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2023

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund III (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of the calendar year of 2023. The distribution will be payable on July 14, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0 . 14859 per Class A Unit





. 14859 per Class A Unit C$0 . 15332 per Class F Unit





. 15332 per Class F Unit GBP$0. 13556 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund III

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired self-storage properties in Brighton, Watford, Woking, Southend-on-Sea and Seaford.

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund III, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund III, [email protected]