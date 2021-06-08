Padlock Partners UK Fund II Completes Initial Public Offering and Raises Approximately C$33.8 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that it has completed its initial public offering of trust units (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Trust issued an aggregate of approximately C$33.8 million of trust units, comprised of 2,452,540 Class A Units, 409,450 Class F Units and 302,550 Class U Units of the Trust at a price of C$10.00 per Class A Unit and Class F Unit and £10.00 per Class U Unit.

The trust units were offered to the public through a syndicate of agents led by CIBC World Markets Inc. and which included Richardson Wealth Limited, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents").

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. The Trust is currently in the process of indirectly acquiring one existing self-storage property and one development property, each located in the United Kingdom and expects to close on the acquisition of such properties before the end of the second quarter of 2021. The balance of the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for capital expenditures on the two to-be-acquired properties (including to develop the development property) and to subsequently acquire one or more additional properties in the United Kingdom, consistent with the Trust's investment objectives to, among other things, provide unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of diversified income-producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties, and for working capital purposes.

Padlock Capital Partners II, LLC (the "Manager"), an affiliate of Clear Sky Capital Inc. ("Clear Sky"), will act as manager of the portfolio of properties. Since its inception in 2009 and through the fourth quarter of 2020, Clear Sky and its affiliates have acquired or developed US$875 million of real estate and operating asset investments, investing in excess of US$323 million of equity through various investment vehicles. Clear Sky's investments are diversified across real estate sectors including multifamily, car wash, self-storage, manufactured housing and co-working salon suites.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

Gross proceeds noted in this press release have been calculated based on a rate of exchange of £1.00 to C$1.7117.

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Trust, Clear Sky and the Manager regarding future events, including statements concerning the expected closing of the Trust's acquisition of the to-be-acquired self-storage property and development property and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Material factors and assumptions used by management of the Trust to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Trust's current expectations about: the availability of properties for acquisition and the price at which such properties may be acquired; the availability of mortgage financing; the capital structure of the Trust; the global and United Kingdom economic environment; foreign currency exchange rates; and governmental regulations or tax laws. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the Trust's internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Trust's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risks identified in the final prospectus of the Trust dated May 25, 2021, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein, as well as, among other things, risks related to the availability of suitable properties for purchase by the Trust, the availability of mortgage financing for such properties, and general economic and market factors, including interest rates, prospective purchasers of real estate, business competition, changes in government regulations or income tax laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Padlock Partners UK Fund II

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund II, 480-309-6184, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund II, 480-428-0152, [email protected]