PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND II ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2nd QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2024

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year of 2024. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2024. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.14901 per Class A Unit





per Class A Unit C$0.15375 per Class F Unit





per Class F Unit GBP£0.14720 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust owns four self-storage properties in Huntingdon, Brentwood, Newmarket and Houghton Regis.

For further information, contact: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund II, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund II, [email protected]