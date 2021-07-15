Padlock Partners UK Fund II Announces Distributions for 2nd Quarter of Calendar Year 2021

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of the calendar year of 2021. The distribution will be payable on or about July 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.03766 per Class A Unit





C$0.03886 per Class F Unit





GBP$0.03734 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired one operating self-storage property in Huntingdon and a development property in Brentwood.

