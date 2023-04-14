PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND II ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1st QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year of 2023. The distribution will be payable on April 13, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0 . 14737 per Class A Unit





. 14737 per Class A Unit C$0 . 15208 per Class F Unit





. 15208 per Class F Unit GBP$0. 15063 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired two operating self-storage properties in Huntingdon and Newmarket and holds two development properties in Brentwood and Houghton Regis.

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund II, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund II, [email protected]