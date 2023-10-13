PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 3rd QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of the calendar year of 2023. The distribution will be payable on October 13, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2023. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0 . 15116 per Class A Unit

. 15116 per Class A Unit C$0 . 15597 per Class F Unit

. 15597 per Class F Unit GBP$0. 15716 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired self-storage properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard, Wimbledon, Chippenham and Enfield.

