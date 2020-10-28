Padlock Partners UK Fund I Announces Distributions for 3rd Quarter of Calendar Year 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of the calendar year of 2020. The distribution will be payable on October 30, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.067180 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$0.59972 per Unit on an annualized basis;

C$0.069320 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$0.61880 per Unit on an annualized basis; and

GBP$0.06797 per Class U Unit, representing approximately GBP$0.60674 per Unit on an annualized basis;

About Padlock Partners UK Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired two operating self-storage properties in Letchworth and Leighton Buzzard and is developing a third in London.

