PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1st QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2022

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year 2022. The distribution will be payable on April 18, 2022, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.14787 per Class A Unit





per Class A Unit C$0.15259 per Class F Unit





per Class F Unit GBP£0.15659 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard, Wimbledon, Chippenham and Enfield.

SOURCE Padlock Partners UK Fund I

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund I, 480-309-6184, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund I, 480-428-0152, [email protected]