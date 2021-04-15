Padlock Partners UK Fund I Announces Distributions for 1st Quarter of Calendar Year 2021

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year of 2021. The distribution will be payable on April 16, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.14788 per Class A Unit

per Class A Unit C$0.15258 per Class F Unit

per Class F Unit GBP$0.14858 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired three operating self-storage properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard and development properties in London, Newmarket and Chippenham.

For further information: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund I, 480-309-6184, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Partners UK Fund I, 480-428-0152, [email protected]