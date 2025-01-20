PADLOCK EURO STORAGE FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4th QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2024
Jan 20, 2025
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Padlock Euro Storage Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of the calendar year of 2024. The distribution was paid on January 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024. The distribution amounts will be as follows:
Series 1 Holders:
- C$0.15116 per Class A Unit
- C$0.15597 per Class F Unit
- GBP£0.14911 per Class U Unit
Series 2 Holders:
- C$0.15065 per Class A Unit
- C$0.15544 per Class F Unit
- GBP£0.14618 per Class U Unit
Series 3 Holders:
- C$0.15021 per Class A Unit
- C$0.15499 per Class F Unit
- GBP£0.13241 per Class U Unit
About Padlock Euro Storage Fund I
The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired self-storage properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard, Wimbledon, Chippenham, Enfield, Huntingdon, Brentwood, Newmarket, Houghton Regis, Brighton, Seaford, Watford, Woking, Southend-on-Sea, Sittingbourne, Gillingham, and Mitcham.
For further information, contact: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Euro Storage Fund I, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Euro Storage Fund I, [email protected]
