PADLOCK EURO STORAGE FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 3rd QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Padlock Euro Storage Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution for the third quarter of the calendar year of 2024. The distribution was paid on October 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

Series 1 Holders:

C$0.15116 per Class A Unit C$0.15597 per Class F Unit GBP£0.14658 per Class U Unit



Series 2 Holders:

C$0.15065 per Class A Unit C$0.15544 per Class F Unit GBP£0.14370 per Class U Unit



Series 3 Holders:

C$0.15021 per Class A Unit C$0.15499 per Class F Unit GBP£0.13016 per Class U Unit



About Padlock Euro Storage Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired self-storage properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard, Wimbledon, Chippenham, Enfield, Huntingdon, Brentwood, Newmarket, Houghton Regis, Brighton, Seaford, Watford, Woking, Southend-on-Sea, Sittingbourne, Gillingham, and Mitcham.

For further information, contact: John Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Padlock Euro Storage Fund I, [email protected]; Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Euro Storage Fund I, [email protected]