PADLOCK EURO STORAGE FUND I ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1st QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2025

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Padlock Euro Storage Fund I (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution for the first quarter of the calendar year of 2025. The distribution was originally declared on March 31, 2025 and paid on April 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

Series 1 Holders:

C$0.14788 per Class A Unit

per Class A Unit C$0.15258 per Class F Unit

per Class F Unit GBP£0.13820 per Class U Unit

Series 2 Holders:

C$0.14737 per Class A Unit

per Class A Unit C$$0.15206 per Class F Unit

GBP£0.13549 per Class U Unit

Series 3 Holders:

C$0.14694 per Class A Unit

per Class A Unit C$0.15162 per Class F Unit

per Class F Unit GBP£0.12272 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Euro Storage Fund I

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired self-storage properties in Bicester, Letchworth, Leighton Buzzard, Wimbledon, Chippenham, Enfield, Huntingdon, Brentwood, Newmarket, Houghton Regis, Brighton, Seaford, Watford, Woking, Southend-on-Sea, Sittingbourne, Gillingham, Mitcham, Wisbech, and Swindon.

For further information, contact: Matthew Collins, Chief Financial Officer, Padlock Euro Storage Fund I, [email protected]