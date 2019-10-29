Pacton Commences 10,000 m Drill Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

The Boyden Prospect has been chosen as the first drill target area based on the results of Pacton's initial exploration activity and analysis of historical data. Recent channel sampling at the prospect by the Company returned values including 101.3 g/t Au and 33.9 g/t Au, as shown in Figure 2 (see Pacton news release dated October 23, 2019). Pacton geologists have collected surface grab samples returning values including 19.0 g/t Au, 23.3 g/t Au and 126.5 g/t Au (see Pacton news release dated July 26, 2019). Historic sampling in the prospect area also includes 6.0 g/t Au and 147.4 g/t Au. The prospect is underlain by intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks with pyrite, galena, sphalerite and gold mineralization associated with quartz veining and silicification. The area has had limited historic exploration work including trenching and pitting with eight historic drill holes ranging from 20 to 200 m depth.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

