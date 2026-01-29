Packers Plus Successfully Debuts Dart Technology Across Three Canadian Formations

The ePLUS Dart is an electronically controlled, fully degradable zonal isolation device that enables an unlimited number of full-bore stimulation stages. Developed to meet evolving industry demands, this technology supports both single- and multi-point stimulation strategies in cemented or open-hole operations.

Key features of the ePLUS Dart include a full-bore flow path, electronic control, intelligent zone detection, and a differential pressure rating of up to 15,000 psi. These capabilities allow for continuous pumping operations while reducing operational risk and increasing flexibility in stage design.

"Building on successful field trials, this technology is set to disrupt the completions landscape," said Craig Skeates, Director of Canada at Packers Plus. "The Dart is a cost-effective solution with a unique design that will help our customers maximize value at every stage of the well."

Distinctive in its ability to enable unlimited stages without intervention, the ePLUS Dart represents a meaningful advancement in completion engineering. Packers Plus continues to develop proven, reliable technologies that help operators maximize performance while managing operational risk and cost.

About Packers Plus

Packers Plus is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing lower completions solutions for a variety of technically challenging applications. Known for its innovative, high-quality, and responsive style, the privately held company has run over 21,000 completion systems, accounting for over 340,000 fracture stages since it started operations in 2000. Today, Packers Plus has employees around the world, maintaining an influential role in key markets and remaining true to its roots--an innovative company with a focused niche, enabling it to be one of the best in the industry. Learn more at packersplus.com/en.

SOURCE Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

For more information: Craig Skeates, Director, Canada, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., [email protected]; Stacey Rosehill, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Canada, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., [email protected]