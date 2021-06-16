Pack4U Opens Central Fill Pharmacy in Saskatchewan, Expanding Access to Digital Healthcare

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pack4U, a personalized medication delivery and monitoring company, has opened a central fill hub in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, allowing pharmacies to go digital and improve patient care. The new facility will immediately increase community pharmacy reach and direct-care options in the province with connected health tools that span the care continuum, including spencer in-home medication dispensers, MyMedTimes mobile medication reminders, and oneMAR electronic medication administration records.

"Allowing community pharmacists to play a key role in digital health results in high-quality care for people at home at a reduced overall cost," said Pack4U President Rahul Chopra. "Together with the province and leading pharmacists, we're changing lives by leveraging technology to personalize care for people at home."

Pack4U starts by helping people take their medication as prescribed — with easy-to-use digital health tools — then goes beyond adherence to make sure that medications are doing what they should. With access to real-time data, community pharmacists are playing a critical role in improving health outcomes.

People achieve 98% medication adherence with the help of Pack4U's connected care system, which monitors adherence, links medications to Bluetooth device readings, and offers user-friendly telehealth via a two-way camera. Patients maintain their independence, while the timing and complexity of their medications are managed for them. Pack4U's central-fill hubs — such as this newest location in Saskatchewan — produce specialty medication packaging at scale, freeing up community pharmacists' time for patient care.

Pack4U Saskatoon is the fourth central fill in the company's growing North American network.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of transformational tech-enabled services that are improving the quality of patient care and health outcomes at scale," said Chopra.

About Pack4U

Pack4U Inc is a digital health company that optimizes prescribed medications. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through personalized medication delivery, monitoring and proactive care. Our fully automated, high volume central fill pharmacy hubs and proprietary medication adherence network platform power a robust, scalable solution to multiple chronic condition management that leads to better patient outcomes and total cost of care reduction.

