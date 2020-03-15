Pacini to close all its restaurants for 14 days

Community well-being comes first

LA PRAIRIE, QC, March 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After following all the recommended precautions and measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Pacini is taking an additional step by temporarily closing all of its establishments across Canada starting Monday, March 16.

This decision supports the recommendation put forward by political and health authorities to avoid large gatherings in order to effectively fight the coronavirus. The chain aims to protect its customers, employees, franchisees, suppliers, partners and every community where it is established.

"Very large companies, such as Apple and Nike, have already closed all their stores, no matter what it costs," says Pierre Marc Tremblay, owner of the chain. "We applaud their sense of responsibility and their courage, and we put our shoulder to the wheel," adds Nathalie Lehoux, Happy President of Pacini.

Given this decision, all employees will benefit from employment insurance and they will be ready to welcome and serve our guests as soon as the situation returns to normal. Until then, Pacini will donate all of its surplus food to Quebec food banks.

More than ever, Pacini leaders and employees wish you health, love and happiness. Once this event is behind us, we look forward to welcoming you again to one of our restaurants.

SOURCE Restaurants Pacini Inc.

For further information: Nathalie Lehoux, Happy President, Pacini Restaurants, 514 774-1894; Pierre Marc Tremblay, Owner, Pacini Restaurants, 514 217-7137

Related Links

www.pacini.com

