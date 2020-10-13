Pacific Imperial Options, Drill Permitted Trek 31 Project

TREK 31 covers one of the largest and strongest geochemical gold-in-till anomalies identified by Geoscience BC's $4.0 million government funded TREK regional initiative;





government funded TREK regional initiative; Early exploration by Orogen outlined a 2,300 by 900 metre gold-in-till anomaly situated down ice of a major structural break between rocks of the Stikine Terrane and a magnetic high, interpreted to be volcanic and intrusive rocks of Eocene age, in addition, other targets are identified for follow up 1 ;





; The exploration target is a Blackwater-like deposit characterized by extensive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration with significant geochemical and geophysical footprints 1 ;





; Further till sampling and an approximately 12 line-km Induced Polarization survey to begin shortly with 20-hole drill program permitted and planned for early 2021.

Pacific Imperial President and CEO Chris McLeod said: "Artemis Gold's recent purchase of the Blackwater Project from New Gold has revitalized exploration in the Interior Plateau of B.C. The discovery of Blackwater in 2009 highlighted the potential for Eocene and older age rocks to host bulk-tonnage precious metal deposits. The TREK 31 Project has a similar geological setting and has geochemical indicators to the Blackwater deposit.

Further technical information on the TREK 31 project will be provided in a subsequent press release.

About the TREK 31 Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Pacific Imperial can earn a 100% interest in the TREK 31 project by completing the following:

Time Aggregate Exploration

Expenditures (CDN) Cash (CDN) October 6, 2020 (Effective Date) - - Within 6 months of Effective Date

$20,000* 1st Anniversary of Effective Date $300,000 $30,000 2nd Anniversary of Effective Date $1,000,000 $50,000 3rd Anniversary of Effective Date $1,500,000 $100,000 4th Anniversary of Effective Date $2,000,000 $100,000 5th Anniversary of Effective Date $3,000,000 $1,000,000 TOTAL $3,000,000 $1,300,000

* Firm commitment, all other payments are at the option of Pacific Imperial.

Providing that Pacific Imperial continues to make cash payments and exploration milestones on the anniversary dates it will earn a 100% interest in the TREK 31 project, subject to a 3.0% NSR royalty in favor of Orogen. Pacific Imperial may purchase 1% of the NSR royalty for $3,000,000. Orogen will also be entitled to annual Advance Royalty Payments ("ARP") of $50,000 per year commencing on the fifth anniversary of the Effective date. All amounts provided as advance royalty payments will be deductible against the NSR Buydown Amount.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Samples were taken and delivered by Orogen to ALS Global in Terrace, BC for sample preparation and to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver for analysis. The ALS facilities have ISO/IE 17025:2005 certifications. Two blank samples and two standards (OREAS 45E) were inserted into the ALS sample stream. 1

Qualified Person Statement

Pacific Imperial Mines disclosure of technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed by Peter Holbek, Director, Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. Mr. Holbek, B.SC (Hons), M.Sc. P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment.

The company's current focus is on the acquisition of gold and base metal properties.

About Orogen Royalties Corp.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on precious and base metals project generation and royalty creation in western North America. Orogen's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti, NA. The Company is well financed with several additional projects under active joint ventures and alliances.

Orogen Royalties Corp. Press Release February 18, 2020 .



Van Geffen , P. (2017): Enhanced Geochemical Signal in the Ultra-Fine Fraction of Tills from the Trek Project. Presentation at the BC Geoscience TREK workshop, October 17, 2017 .

