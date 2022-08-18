Pacific Canbriam Acquires Additional Montney Lands in British Columbia

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited ("Pacific Canbriam" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 47,025 net acres of Montney rights in the Altares, Attachie, and Portage areas of northeast British Columbia. The acquisition increases the Company's total Montney land holdings to 224,805 net acres and represents a 26 per cent increase to its total acreage.

"This land acquisition complements our existing Montney development and supports our long term LNG requirements," says Paul Myers, president of Pacific Canbriam. "Pacific Canbriam will help supply clean, responsibly-produced natural gas for export to Asian markets."

Pacific Canbriam is strategically positioned in northeast British Columbia to supply clean Canadian natural gas to overseas markets. Tweet this

Pacific Canbriam is strategically positioned in northeast British Columbia to supply clean Canadian natural gas to overseas markets. This will be achieved through integration with the proposed Woodfibre LNG project located near Squamish. An industrial-zoned, deepwater site, Woodfibre was the first Canadian LNG project to commit to electrification. By using renewable hydro-electricity, Woodfibre will cut emissions by 80 per cent and become the cleanest LNG export facility in the world.

About Pacific Canbriam

Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited is a private exploration and production company with a focus on liquids rich natural gas development. Its principal producing properties and acreage positions are in the Altares, Attachie, Portage and Kobes Montney regions of northeast British Columbia. Pacific Canbriam is an industry leader in water management and recycling in addition to owning and operating all of its infrastructure. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with an office in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Pacific Canbriam was acquired by Pacific Energy in 2019.

About Pacific Energy

Pacific Energy is an independent energy resources development company focused on helping meet the increasing energy requirements of growing Asian economies. It invests, develops, builds, owns and operates innovative and cost-competitive projects throughout the energy supply chain, while maintaining constant attention to its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

SOURCE Pacific Canbriam Energy

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Scott, Director of Communications, [email protected]