Pacific Blue Cross donates to Groundbreaking Menopause + Midlife Health Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - BC Women's Health Foundation is proud to announce a $300,000 donation through a three-year commitment from Pacific Blue Cross, to support the newly established Menopause + Midlife Health Program at BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre -- the first program of its kind in Western Canada.

The Menopause + Midlife Health Program at BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre will provide much-needed clinical care for women and gender-diverse people experiencing severe or disruptive symptoms--care that until now has been difficult to access.

Sarah Hoffman (President + CEO of Pacific Blue Cross), Karen Kerr (Board Chair of BC Women’s Health Foundation) and Cally Wesson (President + CEO of BC Women’s Health Foundation). (CNW Group/BC Women''s Health Foundation) (CNW Group/BC Women''s Health Foundation)

"We are proud to make this investment in the future of women's health," said Sarah Hoffman, President and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross. "Nearly every woman will experience menopause in her lifetime, yet too many face it without adequate access to resources, care, or support. By funding education, research, and clinical innovation, Pacific Blue Cross is helping ensure that women, families, and workplaces across BC are better equipped to navigate this important stage of life."

This transformational investment builds on the landmark HER-BC Report (2024), -- produced in collaboration with the Women's Health Research Institute and Pacific Blue Cross -- which revealed significant health and information gaps faced by women in midlife across the province. Further support from Pacific Blue Cross, will provide the opportunity to expand on this foundational data set whilst translating those findings into trusted health information accessible to all British Columbians, delivered through an expert-led webinar series featuring insights and advice from leading clinicians, researchers and care providers.

"Pacific Blue Cross's generous gift is helping us close critical gaps in care for women in midlife," said Cally Wesson, President + CEO of BC Women's Health Foundation. "Their leadership demonstrates the power of philanthropy to change lives and create healthier futures for women in BC."

The next webinar, presented by Pacific Blue Cross, will take place on November 25th with Dr. Tara Sedlak: Impact of Midlife on Heart Health. Learn more about the series at https://bcwomensfoundation.org/

BC WOMEN'S HEALTH FOUNDATION (BCWHF), British Columbia's largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women's and newborn health, drives impactful care and research through partnerships with BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre--the only women's hospital in Western Canada--and the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI). BCWHF's support ensures women have equitable access to high-quality healthcare whenever and wherever they need it. From life-saving care in BC Women's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) - Canada's largest NICU and the second largest in North America - BCWHF brings critical resources to the smallest and most vulnerable babies. Through initiatives including Women's Health Research Month and the annual Illuminations Luncheon, BCWHF inspires community support and investment to advance women's health outcomes. Together with our Foundation supporters, the Foundation creates bright beginnings and better futures for women and families across British Columbia. For more information, please visit bcwomensfoundation.org or follow us on Instagram at @bcwomensfdn.

PACIFIC BLUE CROSS is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number-one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for one in three British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

SOURCE BC Women''s Health Foundation

Media contact: Niall Fields, [email protected]