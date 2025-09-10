Pacheedaht First Nation Asserts Sovereignty, Calls for Blockaders to Leave Walbran Valley

PORT RENFREW, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - As the rightful stewards of its lands, waters, and resources, the Pacheedaht First Nation is asserting its Inherent Rights and authority over all activities within its Traditional Territory. The Nation is formally asking all blockaders currently obstructing lawful forestry activities in the Walbran Valley area to stand down and leave.

"The protestors' blockade undermines our Nation's authority to govern our Traditional Territory and disrupts the important work we are doing to protect and manage our lands responsibly," said Chief Councillor Arliss Daniels, Pacheedaht First Nation. "Blockaders showed complete disrespect for our Territory in the past, including environmental damage. Our lands are not to be misused or disrespected under any circumstances. We call for all external parties to cease their disruptive activities, and for blockaders to leave our Territory, immediately."

Pacheedaht has developed a draft conservation network of areas reserved from harvesting in its Traditional Territory, including within the Walbran Valley. Respected by C̕awak ʔqin Forestry, these plans safeguard cultural sites, old growth, and biodiversity while balancing ecological and economic priorities. They reflect a balanced perspective that places the well-being of our community and the sustainability of our lands at the forefront. All forestry operations within the Territory will continue under these Indigenous-led directives.

Forestry is a cornerstone of the Pacheedaht economy, vital to our people and the well-being of surrounding communities. Supporting leaders from neighbouring Nations have echoed the call to respect Pacheedaht's authority.

"We unequivocally support the Pacheedaht First Nation and its formal request for all blockaders to stand down and leave their Territory," said Chief Councillor waamiiš Ken Watts of the Tseshaht First Nation. "Respecting Indigenous authority means honoring the Nation's decisions, free from the imposition of outside agendas."

Chief Brandy Lauder of the Hupačasath First Nation added, "The continued presence of uninvited protesters undermines the essential work of reconciliation and creates division where unity is needed. Like the Pacheedaht, our Nation is deeply committed to the sustainable and holistic management of our lands for the benefit of our people and future generations."

Chief Councillor Sayaač̓atḥ, John Jack of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations stated, "If we continue to allow protesters and blockaders to undermine Pacheedaht's sovereignty, this sets a dangerous precedent for First Nations across BC and Canada. Revenues from these harvesting activities pay for social services, housing, health care, child and elder care, education, and so much more for our citizens and community members."

Together, these Nations speak with one voice and have asked Mooʔtušee Michelle Corfield to be the main point of contact on this matter going forward.

Pacheedaht's authority, stewardship, and decisions must be recognized and respected by all.

