P2P.org Appoints Betsabe Botaitis as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance leader to support institutional growth and operational scale

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- P2P.org , a leading non-custodial institutional staking provider, today announced the appointment of Betsabe Botaitis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Botaitis brings over 20 years of leadership across financial services, fintech, and Web3, with experience building governance and operations in high-growth organizations.

Betsabe Botaitis, CFO P2P.org

Her appointment comes as institutional demand for staking infrastructure continues to increase. P2P.org is focused on operating with financial rigor, delivering transparent reporting and decision-quality data to support long-term sustainability across multiple Proof-of-Stake networks.

Botaitis' career spans both traditional financial institutions and crypto-native organizations. She began in retail banking before holding senior finance roles at Citigroup and LendingClub, and later co-founding and serving as CFO of a blockchain company. She has been recognized for leadership across traditional and decentralized finance, including serving as an Ambassador at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit and being named to CoinDesk's Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI.

Most recently, Botaitis served as CFO and Treasurer at Hedera, where she oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in fiat budgets and billions in digital assets. She led the organization's first financial audit, modernized treasury operations, and helped establish governance and reporting practices aligned with institutional and regulatory expectations. Her experience includes enterprise risk management, scaling finance teams, managing complex treasury strategies across fiat and digital assets, and working closely with boards and global partners.

At P2P.org, Botaitis will oversee finance, treasury, planning, and operational functions. Her mandate includes supporting scalable growth, strengthening internal controls, and ensuring the company's financial infrastructure continues to meet the needs of institutional clients operating in evolving regulatory environments.

"Betsabe adds strategic value as we expand and deepen our footprint," said Alex Esin, CEO of P2P.org . "Her experience across every stage of a company's lifecycle--from early growth and M&A to working with large institutions--gives us the financial leadership needed to execute our long-term vision."

"P2P.org has built trusted, enterprise-class products in institutional staking, and I'm excited to support its next phase of growth, particularly as demand increases in the U.S. and Latin America," said Betsabe Botaitis, Chief Financial Officer at P2P.org . "I'm passionate about how staking secures networks and supports sustainable blockchain ecosystems, and I look forward to strengthening our financial foundation to support long-term, global growth."

