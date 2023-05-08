P2earn Inc Adds Microsoft-Backed Blockchain Game StarHeroes To Guild Platform

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - P2Earn Inc (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) ) ("P2Earn" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with StarHeroes.IO ("StarHereos") (https://starheroes.io/), a Web3 game backed by Microsoft Corp. due to launch later in 2023.

The Letter of Intent sets out the terms of a proposed commercial relationship (the "Proposed Commercial Relationship") between the Company and StarHeroes, pursuant to which the parties will work together with the mutual aim of growing both their respective communities within blockchain gaming. The Proposed Commercial Relationship is conditioned on the completion of legal review, tax advice and finalization of documentation that is satisfactory to both parties.

StarHeroes is the first-ever multiplayer space shooter designed purely for esports. The STAR studio's production offers multiple modes including Play-and-Earn modes, which allows players to earn digital currency that can be exchanged for real money. StarHeroes recently partnered with Microsoft, which granted it access and credits to use its Azure PlayFab platform. So far, PlayFab has been used to create iconic video game titles such as Forza Horizon and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Microsoft's support for StarHeroes is one of the first times a major corporation like Microsoft has backed a Web3 game, demonstrating the potential of blockchain gaming. Now other companies are taking notice. The alpha version of StarHeroes is available to everyone on the GameSwift platform.

Alex Lineton, Chief Executive Officer at P2Earn Inc commented on the deal, stating, "We are delighted to be working with such a leading web3 game developer. This game truly showcases what web3 gaming is quickly becoming as graphics and gameplay begin to move to the next stage of development. We are working with StarHeroes to integrate their game into our Gaming Guild in readiness for their launch".

Maverick Milkowski, Chief Executive Officer at StarHeroes stated, "Building a game and a guild from scratch is a huge undertaking, so mutual support in this journey is invaluable. And our joint potential for growth - truly exciting." StarHeroes is anticipated to launch later in 2023 with the integration into the P2Earn Gaming Guild following closely behind.

About P2Earn Inc.

P2Earn is a publicly traded company that provides comprehensive solutions for the rapidly-evolving blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency sectors. P2Earn operates an efficient Bitcoin mining operation powered by sustainable energy sources.

Our cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform enables players to gain tangible value from their in-game accomplishments and activities, leveraging unique digital assets (such as NFTs) that can be sold, purchased, and traded like physical assets. P2Earn is committed to building a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem, while also making Play-to-Earn gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

