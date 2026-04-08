P2 Gold Intersects 0.90 g/t Gold and 0.34% Copper Over 48.77 Meters, Including 1.61 g/t Gold and 0.49% Copper over 21.34 meters at Lucky Strike Zone

Drilling Highlights

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBR-092 to 096 and GBR-102 to 106 drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone include:

Hole GBR-103 intersected 0.66 g/t gold and 0.31% copper over 45.72 meters from 32.00 meters downhole and intersected 0.90 g/t gold and 0.34% copper over 48.77 meters from 88.39 meters downhole , including 21.34 meters grading 1.61 g/t gold and 0.49% copper starting 102.11 meters downhole and also intersected 0.13 g/t gold and 0.16% copper over 25.91 meters starting 137.16 meters downhole;

intersected intersected , and also intersected 0.13 g/t gold and 0.16% copper over 25.91 meters starting 137.16 meters downhole; Hole GBR-104 intersected 0.57 g/t gold and 0.34% copper over 42.67 meters starting 33.53 meters downhole , including 15.24 meters grading 1.14 g/t gold and 0.51% copper starting 33.53 meters downhole and also intersected 0.12 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 60.96 meters starting 76.20 meters downhole;

intersected , and also intersected 0.12 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 60.96 meters starting 76.20 meters downhole; Hole GBR-106 intersected 0.61 g/t gold and 0.35% copper over 73.15 meters from 42.67 meters downhole, including 21.34 meters grading 1.13 g/t gold and 0.63% copper starting 48.77 meters downhole and also intersected 0.12 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 48.77 meters starting 112.78 meters downhole.

Drill holes GBR-102 to 106 were drilled on the western half of the Lucky Strike Zone and appear to have intersected a higher-grade core of the zone similar to the higher-grade core of the Sullivan Zone. This core area is open for expansion to the north and south.

The available drill data confirms that the ore controls at Lucky Strike are the same as at the Sullivan Zone where mineralization is localized within and below a tabular unit of quartz monzonite underlain by pyroxenite. As with Sullivan, the higher-grade gold and copper at Lucky strike is at the core of the zone and at restricted halos around subvertical structures. This mineralization is gold dominant and gives way to copper-gold mineralization in the footwall of the main mineralized body. At Lucky Strike, the deeper footwall mineralization ranges in thickness from 20 meters to 60 meters and with the main mineralized body ranging up to 75 meters thick forms a zone with a combined thickness of up to 125 meters thick. There are numerous quartz-filled structures that cut across the Lucky Strike Zone which come to surface and were exploited historically as narrow, high-grade pits and shallow workings.

The Lucky Strike Zone remains open in all directions. Drilling is currently focused on the western half of the zone, which measures approximately 700 meters by 500 meters, as defined by current and historical drilling, and is where the relatively shallow mineralization is hosted. This targeted area is roughly the same size as the Sullivan Zone. Based on available current and historical drill data, the Lucky Strike Zone has the potential to be significantly larger than the Sullivan Zone.

Since the start of the Program in October 2025, a total of 62 RC drill holes have been drilled, with 24 holes drilled at the Sullivan Zone and 38 holes drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone. The diamond drill has completed 29 metallurgical and slope stability geotechnical holes to date. Assays will continue to be reported over the coming months. The RC drill has been demobilized from site with another RC drill scheduled to mobilize to site at the beginning of May.

On completion of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program, an updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared for Gabbs, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. The updated Mineral Resource estimate will form the basis of a feasibility study on placing Gabbs in production, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Table 1: Selected Gabbs Drill Results, April 2026 (GBR-082 to GBR-091)(1, 2)



Hole Collar

Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) GBR-092 4293989/

414937 -90/0 12.19 41.15 28.96 0.30 0.34



incl 12.19 24.38 12.19 0.53 0.56



FM(3) 41.15 77.72 36.58 0.18 0.18 GBR-093 4293986/

414938 -60/225 13.72 47.24 33.53 0.47 0.33



incl 15.24 27.43 12.19 0.89 0.55



FM(3) 47.24 82.30 35.05 0.12 0.20 GBR-094 4293987/

414938 -60/136 12.19 36.58 24.38 0.57 0.34





48.77 124.97 76.20 0.12 0.18 GBR-095(4) 4293989/

414937 -50/45 18.29 137.16 118.87 0.22 0.25 GBR-096 4293987/

414938 -50/315 24.38 86.87 62.48 0.21 0.23 GBR-102 4293978/

415022 -90/0 30.48 76.20 45.72 0.56 0.33



incl 35.05 48.77 13.72 0.96 0.54



FM(3) 76.20 121.92 45.72 0.12 0.20 GBR-103(4) 4293978/

415022 -60/45 32.00 77.72 45.72 0.66 0.31





88.39 137.16 48.77 0.90 0.34



incl 102.11 123.44 21.34 1.61 0.49



FM(3) 137.16 163.07 25.91 0.13 0.16 GBR-104(4) 4293982/

415027 -55/315 33.53 76.20 42.67 0.57 0.34



Incl 33.53 48.77 15.24 1.14 0.51



FM(3) 76.20 137.16 60.96 0.12 0.18 GBR-105(4) 4293980/

415029 -55/235 30.48 91.44 60.96 0.47 0.30



Incl 32.00 48.77 16.76 0.78 0.46



FM(3) 91.44 135.64 44.20 0.10 0.15 GBR-106(4) 4293983/

415023 -60/135 42.67 115.82 73.15 0.61 0.35



incl 48.77 70.10 21.34 1.13 0.63



FM(3) 112.78 161.54 48.77 0.12 0.18





(1) True thickness to be determined. (2) All samples were submitted for preparation by ALS Global at its facilities in Reno, Nevada, with

the analysis completed at ALS Global facilities in Reno, Nevada, and North Vancouver, British

Columbia. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with

AA finish for gold. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish.

One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a

sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate. (3) FM means footwall mineralization (4) Drill hole ended in mineralization.

Qualified Person

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where work to support a feasibility study is underway. A positive preliminary economic assessment has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 109,000 ounces gold, 15,000 tonnes copper over a 14.2-year mine life. The Gabbs Project has excellent infrastructure with access via paved Hwy 361, and power and water on site. All zones on the property remain open and an infill and expansion drill program is underway. On completion of drilling, an updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared for Gabbs, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 19, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE P2 Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact: Joseph Ovsenek, President & CEO, (778) 731-1055; Michelle Romero, Executive Vice President, (778) 731-1060; P2 Gold Inc., Suite 1290, 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2, [email protected], (SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.)