P2 Gold Files Gabbs PEA Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Gabbs Heap Leach and Mill Project, Nye County, Nevada, USA", with an effective date of May 17, 2024 (the "Gabbs Technical Report"). The Gabbs Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.p2gold.com.

The Gabbs Technical Report was prepared by Carl E. Defilippi, RM, SME of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates of Reno Nevada, Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng., William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo. and David Burga, P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario and Douglas Willis, CPG of Welsh Hagen Associates of Reno Nevada, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. A positive preliminary economic assessment has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 104,000 ounces gold and 13,500 tonnes copper over a 14.2 year mine life.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for its exploration and development projects, including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration and development activities at the Gabbs Project.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, dated March 21, 2024 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

