P2 Gold Announces Sale of Ball Creek (BAM) Claims

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") signed December 4, 2024 to sell (the "Transaction") its Ball Creek Claims (also known as the BAM Project) to Kingfisher Metals Corp. ("Kingfisher") an arm's length party, on (a) payment of $1 million, with $50,000 due on signing the Agreement and $950,000 due on the closing of the Transaction; and (b) issuance of shares of Kingfisher having a value of $250,000, with the shares priced at the closing price of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") immediately prior to an announcement of the Agreement. The Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including Exchange approval, and Kingfisher completing a private placement of at least $1 million. The closing of the Transaction is anticipated on or about February 28, 2025. No finder's fees are payable.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Transaction for additional metallurgical test work on its Gabbs Project and the permitting of production water wells at the Gabbs Project. The Company will provide additional details of its plans as they progress.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. A positive preliminary economic assessment has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 104,000 ounces gold and 13,500 tonnes copper over a 14.2-year mine life.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for its Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including without limitation, failure to obtain Exchange approval of the Transaction, failure of Kingfisher to complete a private placement of $1 million and the Transaction to close on or before February 28, 2025, and risks associated with mineral exploration.

For further information, please contact: Joseph Ovsenek, President & CEO, (778) 731-1055; Michelle Romero, Executive Vice President, (778) 731-1060; P2 Gold Inc., Suite 789, 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2, [email protected], (SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.)