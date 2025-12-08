P. Gren Schoch Files Early Warning Report for AirBoss

NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that P. Gren Schoch, Chairman and Co-CEO of AirBoss, has filed an early warning report (the "Report") in respect of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com as summarized below. This press release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues.

Prior to the completion of the transaction set forth in the Report, Mr. Schoch owned 4,908,077 Common Shares and 591,275 options to purchase Common Shares, of which 118,091 options are exercisable to purchase Common Shares today or within 60 days of today (the "Exercisable Options"). Accordingly, prior to completion of the transaction set forth in the Report, Mr. Schoch beneficially owned 5,026,168 Common Shares, consisting of 4,908,077 Common Shares and the Exercisable Options, representing beneficial ownership of 18.51% of the outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a partially-diluted basis after giving effect to the exercise of the Exercisable Options).

Mr. Schoch acquired ownership of an aggregate additional 25,000 Common Shares (the "Purchased Shares") as of December 4, 2025, representing 0.09% of the outstanding Common Shares (the "Reportable Event"). The Purchased Shares were acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $4.18 per share for aggregate consideration of $91,960. As a result of the Reportable Event, Mr. Schoch beneficially owns 5,051,168 Common Shares, consisting of 4,933,077 Common Shares and the Exercisable Options, representing beneficial ownership of 18.61% of the outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a partially-diluted basis after giving effect to the exercise of the Exercisable Options).

Mr. Schoch has acquired the Purchased Shares for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in respect of this press release, contact:

About AirBoss

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

Investor Contact: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]