P+Ex and NEx Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- P+Ex, the Center of Excellence for Concrete Preservation and Service Life Extension, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials. This collaboration unites P+Ex's leadership in concrete preservation and infrastructure repair with NEx's cutting-edge expertise in nonmetallic materials and methods.

Together, the two organizations will champion sustainable practices in the repair and preservation of the built environment. Their joint efforts will promote solutions that extend infrastructure lifespan while reducing environmental impact. Through coordinated workshops, training programs, and outreach initiatives, the partnership aims to accelerate education, innovation, and the adoption of advanced preservation techniques.

"This partnership represents our shared vision of long-term performance of concrete infrastructure that lowers CO₂ emissions and reduces maintenance and service costs," said David Whitmore, co-founder of P+Ex. "Together we can accelerate knowledge exchange, research, and technology transfer that benefits society worldwide."

This alliance marks a significant step forward in the global conversation around sustainable infrastructure. P+Ex and NEx are committed to ensuring that preservation and performance go hand in hand--for the benefit of communities today and generations to come.

About P+Ex

P+Ex is a non-profit organization created to focus on the sustainability benefits of preserving and extending the life of concrete structures. Its mission is to drive global awareness, education, tools and actions to preserve and extend the service life of concrete structures to ensure a sustainable built environment. For more information, visit www.pexcoe.org.

About NEx

NEx collaborates globally to expand and accelerate the use of nonmetallics in the built environment to drive innovation, research, education, awareness, adoption, and deployment. The Center envisions a future where everyone has the knowledge needed to use nonmetallic materials and products in the built environment effectively to meet the demands of an evolving world. For more information, visit www.nonmetallic.org.

