OZEMPIC® is now listed on the Quebec provincial formulary for adults living with type 2 diabetes

This announcement follows the regulatory approval of Ozempic ® in January of 2018. Ozempic ® was extensively studied in the SUSTAIN clinical trial program, which involved more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes. 1 In the SUSTAIN program, Ozempic ® was studied in combination with oral-antidiabetic agents and basal insulin. 1

"Having public access to effective treatment options is essential for people living with type 2 diabetes. When left uncontrolled, diabetes can cause serious health problems that can negatively impact a person's quality of life," said Dr. Jean-François Yale, Senior Scientist, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). "Being able to prescribe Ozempic®, which patients only need to take once a week, is an important step in helping to control the condition and reduce disease management risks."

"Type 2 diabetes impacts a person's quality of life, and if blood glucose levels remain high, it can also be life-threatening," says Vicky Chan, Vice President, Clinical Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Novo Nordisk Canada. "We believe that Ozempic® has the potential to further improve the treatment of adults living with type 2 diabetes and we thank the Quebec government for their commitment to offering Canadians with type 2 diabetes innovative treatment options."

About Ozempic®

Ozempic® is a once-weekly analogue of human GLP-1 designed to mimic natural sugar metabolism by stimulating insulin and suppressing glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner.1 Ozempic® is available in a prefilled pen, based on the latest generation of Novo Nordisk prefilled devices. Ozempic® had a well-tolerated profile across the SUSTAIN clinical trial program with the most common adverse events being generally mild to moderate gastrointestinal disorders, which diminished over time.1

For information about Ozempic®, including important safety information, please visit NovoNordisk.ca or Ozempic.ca.

Ozempic® Coverage

Ozempic® is available through many private insurance plans and publicly reimbursed through the following national and provincial government-sponsored drug benefit programs:

Non-Insured Health Benefits Program

Alberta

Prince Edward Island

Ontario

Quebec

About the SUSTAIN clinical trial program

SUSTAIN is a global clinical trial program for Ozempic® comprised of phase 3a clinical trials and a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes.1

Ozempic® demonstrated superior glycemic control versus other treatments: sitagliptin (SUSTAIN 2), dulaglutide (SUSTAIN 7) and canagliflozin (SUSTAIN 8).1,2,3 The SUSTAIN 7 trial included 1201 patients and was conducted to compare the efficacy and safety of Ozempic® 0.5mg and 1mg once weekly versus dulaglutide 0.75 mg and 1.5 mg once weekly (SUSTAIN 7).1

Ozempic® demonstrated cardiovascular safety in SUSTAIN 6. In this trial, there was a 26% cardiovascular risk reduction in Ozempic® treated patients with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk, regardless of event history, gender or age.1

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Twitter, or YouTube.

