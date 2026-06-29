Ozelle to Debut O-Cyte 1 at ADLM 2026, Bringing Speed to AI-Powered Morphology Intelligence

The upcoming global debut is set to mark a step forward in AI-powered hematology, advancing the 4th Generation of Hematology Analysis

ANAHEIM, Calif. and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ozelle will unveil O-Cyte 1, its newest automated hematology analyzer, at ADLM 2026 in California. Making its global debut at one of the leading international events for diagnostics and laboratory medicine, O-Cyte 1 marks Ozelle's latest milestone in advancing the 4th Generation of Hematology Analysis through AI × CBM (Complete Blood Morphology).

Ozelle will unveil O-Cyte 1, its newest automated hematology analyzer at ADLM.

For decades, cellular morphology has been one of the most valuable sources of hematology insight. Yet bringing morphology into routine hematology workflows without slowing productivity has remained a challenge. Manual microscopy depends on specialist expertise, while image-based approaches have expanded what laboratories can see but have not always fit seamlessly into routine high-throughput workflows.

O-Cyte 1 is designed to address this gap by bringing morphology intelligence, scalable throughput, and operational simplicity into one compact system. Built on Ozelle's AI × CBM technology, the analyzer transforms cell images into structured morphology insight, supporting a workflow that moves beyond numerical parameters toward image-based evidence and consistent interpretation.

Designed for productive clinical workflows, O-Cyte 1 supports up to 60 tests per hour as a standalone unit and up to 360 tests per hour through cascaded expansion. Its compact footprint, modular architecture, minimal-maintenance workflow, and service-ready design are intended to help healthcare providers and laboratory operators improve efficiency while reducing operational complexity.

"O-Cyte 1 reflects our vision of making advanced morphology intelligence more practical, scalable, and accessible for everyday hematology workflows," said Raymond, head of Ozelle North America division. "At ADLM, we look forward to showing global partners how AI-powered morphology can move into more productive hematology workflows."

At ADLM 2026, Ozelle will present O-Cyte 1 alongside its clinical hematology portfolio. As demand grows for efficient and scalable hematology solutions across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, and beyond, Ozelle aims to support diverse clinical settings with AI-powered diagnostic systems designed for everyday practice.

Visitors and partners are invited to experience O-Cyte 1 at Booth 2517 during ADLM 2026, July 28–30, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Partners unable to attend in person are also welcome to request a product briefing and explore regional collaboration opportunities.

Contact Ozelle

www.ozellemed.com

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SOURCE Ozelle