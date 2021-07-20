oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud

oXya announces that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global SAP Specialization Partner of the Year award. Tweet this

"We are extremely proud and humbled to win this prestigious award from a global technology leader such as Google Cloud", says Geert Vandendorpe, oXya CEO. "We began partnering with Google Cloud a few years ago to enable our customers to migrate their mission-critical SAP systems to the public cloud. Since then, we have migrated multiple customers' SAP systems to Google Cloud, from industries such as manufacturing, retail, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and more. Our customers love the agility and flexibility that Google Cloud enables".

"Google Cloud offers innovative IaaS and PaaS solutions that are based on Google's own infrastructure and on many years of IT management experience. By integrating its big data and machine-learning modules (BigQuery and AutoML) with SAP systems, Google Cloud provides significant value for oXya's SAP customers, leveraging the capabilities of HANA to analyze and predict business needs. Moreover, Google Cloud's global footprint provides a high-speed and resilient network, bringing significant improvements to long distance connections for multinational SAP systems. These benefits help our SAP customers achieve their business goals", adds Vandendorpe.

About oXya

oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a global leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya designs, migrates and runs mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations for hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations. Whether customers' SAP and IT systems run on a private, public, or hybrid cloud, oXya experts manage their SAP systems and orchestrate the different clouds and their capabilities to deliver the best SLA/price ratio for the customer. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model, which includes all-inclusive pricing. Along with the commitment and expertise of oXya's consultants, these features lead to an astounding 99% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services. For more information, visit www.oXya.com

