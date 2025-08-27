OWNERSHIP DISCLOSURE BY UNITHOLDERS OF FMS CAPITAL TRUST

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Goldman Investments Ltd. (the "GIL") announced today that pursuant to a concurrent private placement in connection with the initial public offering (the "Offering") of FMS Capital Trust (the "Trust") on August 27, 2025, it acquired ownership of 50,000 series C trust units ("Class C Units") of the Trust at a price of $10.00 per Class C Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $500,000. Upon completion of the Offering, the Class C Units owned by GIL represented approximately 19.1% of all issued and outstanding Class C Units.

GIL's ownership of, or control or direction over, Class C Units is for investment purposes. GIL may acquire additional trust units of the Trust ("Units") or may dispose of any or all of the Units from time to time through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Units in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as GIL may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Units, the Trust, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Units at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Units desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of GIL and/or other considerations.

David Fleck announced today that pursuant to a concurrent private placement in connection with the Offering, he acquired beneficial ownership of 50,000 Class C Units of the Trust at a price of $10.00 per Class C Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $500,000. Upon completion of the Offering, the Class C Units beneficially owned by Mr. Fleck represented approximately 19.1% of all issued and outstanding Class C Units.

Mr. Fleck's ownership of, or control or direction over, Class C Units is for investment purposes. Mr. Fleck may acquire additional trust units of the Trust ("Units") or may dispose of any or all of the Units from time to time through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Units in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as Mr. Fleck may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Units, the Trust, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Units at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Units desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of Mr. Fleck and/or other considerations.

Tudormark Limited ("TL") announced today that pursuant to a concurrent private placement in connection with the Offering, it acquired ownership of 30,000 Class C Units of the Trust at a price of $10.00 per Class C Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $300,000. Upon completion of the Offering, the Class C Units owned by TL represented approximately 11.5% of all issued and outstanding Class C Units.

TL's ownership of, or control or direction over, Class C Units is for investment purposes. TL may acquire additional trust units of the Trust ("Units") or may dispose of any or all of the Units from time to time through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Units in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as TL may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Units, the Trust, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Units at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Units desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of TL and/or other considerations.

Walied Soliman Professional Corporation ("WSPC") announced today that pursuant to a concurrent private placement in connection with the Offering, it acquired ownership of 30,000 Class C Units of the Trust at a price of $10.00 per Class C Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $300,000. Upon completion of the Offering, the Class C Units owned by WSPC represented approximately 11.5% of all issued and outstanding Class C Units.

WSPC's ownership of, or control or direction over, Class C Units is for investment purposes. WSPC may acquire additional trust units of the Trust ("Units") or may dispose of any or all of the Units from time to time through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Units in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as WSPC may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Units, the Trust, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Units at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Units desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of WSPC and/or other considerations.

The Trust's head office is located at Brookfield Place East Podium, 2nd Floor, 181 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3.

GIL is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, the principal business of which is to make investments with its head office at 19th Floor, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6H 3H4.

TL is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of Ontario, the principal business of which is to make investments with its head office at 30 Robin Hood Rd, Etobicoke, ON, M9A 2W8.

WSPC is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, the principal business of which is to make investments with its head office at Norton Rose Fulbright, 222 Bay St., Suite 3000, Toronto, ON, M5K 1E7.

Each of the foregoing holders of units of the Trust disclaims acting jointly or in concert with the other foregoing holders of Units unless expressly noted herein, and notes that this press release has been issued by all such holders purely for reasons of administrative efficiency following today's completion of the Offering. Any presumption of joint or in concert actor based solely upon the issuance or content of this press release is inaccurate.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning reports to be filed by each of the foregoing holders of Units under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Goldman Investments Ltd., 19th Floor, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6H 3H4; David Fleck, c/o: Jeff Lunshof, 925 West Georgia, Suite 2100, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3L2; Tudormark Limited, 30 Robin Hood Rd, Etobicoke, ON, M9A 2W8; Walied Soliman Professional Corporation, Norton Rose Fulbright, 222 Bay St., Suite 3000, Toronto, ON, M5K 1E7