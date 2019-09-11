Owlkids and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Partner for the 3rd Annual National Science Reading Day!

Young Canadians ages 3 to 17 and their classrooms are invited to devote a period of the day between September 17 and 19 to science readings, as well as to enter a Canada-wide contest celebrating National Science Reading Day. There are over $3,000 in prizes to be won, including four classroom prizes and five individual prizes consisting of magazines and books from Owlkids, DK Books, Simon & Schuster Canada, Nimbus Publishing, Adventure Press, Common Deer Press, and Let's Talk Science.

By celebrating National Science Reading Day, Owlkids and NSERC aim to promote the benefits of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) to children and youth.

"Spending time reading science-related publications, such as non-fiction books, websites, magazines, graphic novels and science-fiction novels, helps children to open their minds to all the world has to offer and to imagine what could be," shares Owlkids publisher, Angela Keenlyside.

"Science literacy‎ helps foster kids' curiosity and allows them to understand the world around us and shape a better future. Reading great science-related books or doing fun science-related experiments at home and at school are great ways to kick-start their love of science," explains Jesse Hildebrand, founder of Science Literacy Week.

For full contest information, please visit owlkids.com/sciencereadingday For the French-language contest, visit jelislascience.com/

